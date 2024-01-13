en English
Climate & Environment

Spanish Police Detain Climate Activists: A Crackdown or a Call to Order?

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Spanish Police Detain Climate Activists: A Crackdown or a Call to Order?

In an unprecedented move, Spanish authorities have detained 22 climate activists from the environmental organization Futuro Vegetal, accusing them of operating akin to a ‘criminal organization’. The arrests were part of a coordinated effort across Spain in December, wherein the group was held responsible for causing damages approximated at €500,000. Known for their civil disobedience actions, Futuro Vegetal has been at the forefront of raising awareness about climate change and animal rights.

Allegations and Charges

The group was involved in 65 actions that had severe implications like the temporary shutdown of airport tracks, closure of museums, and traffic blockades. The charges levied against the protestors range from membership in a criminal organization, property damage, impacting road and air traffic safety, attacking an officer, to public disorder. However, Futuro Vegetal firmly denies these allegations, asserting that they are not a criminal organization and emphasizing their commitment to nonviolent protest. The group maintains that their actions are aimed at ensuring a dignified future for humanity.

Backlash against Nonviolent Protest

The crackdown on Futuro Vegetal has sparked a debate about the criminalization of nonviolent protests. The group accuses the Spanish government of targeting their peaceful actions to safeguard corporate interests. This viewpoint is supported by other organizations like CAES. Moreover, the UN special rapporteur on environmental defenders, Michel Forst, has underscored an increasing trend in the European Union where peaceful environmental protestors are equated with violent terrorists. Forst cites similar situations in the Netherlands, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, France, and Austria, indicating a growing crackdown on environmental activists across the continent.

Implications for Climate Activism

The case against the Futuro Vegetal activists underlines the escalating tension between governments and climate change activists. As climate change continues to pose a significant threat to the globe, the actions of environmental activists are likely to be increasingly scrutinized and challenged. The unfolding situation calls for a balanced dialogue between governmental authorities and environmental activists, and ensuring that peaceful protest remains a cornerstone of democratic societies.

0
Climate & Environment Human Rights Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

