South Sudan Shuts Schools Indefinitely Due to Intense Heatwaves

South Sudan has taken the drastic step of indefinitely closing all schools in response to a severe heatwave sweeping across the nation. The Minister for Health, Yolanda Awel Deng, revealed that soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 45 degrees Celsius, have prompted the government to implement urgent measures to safeguard public health.

Immediate Measures

Minister Awel Deng announced the closure of schools effective March 18, urging parents to prevent children from prolonged outdoor activities and to closely monitor them for signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. The decision aims to protect vulnerable populations, especially children, from the adverse effects of extreme heat.

Public Health Concerns

Heatwaves pose significant public health risks, including increased mortality rates and disruptions to healthcare services due to power shortages. The Ministry of Health has activated disease surveillance systems to detect and respond to heat-related illnesses promptly, as reports of heat-related deaths emerge across the country.

Climate Change Impact

Joseph Africano Bartel, undersecretary for Environment, warned of the escalating impact of climate change, emphasizing the urgent need for global action to mitigate its effects. He highlighted South Sudan's vulnerability to temperature fluctuations and urged schools to enhance infrastructure, including installing solar panels for ventilation and planting trees to create microclimates.

Call for International Cooperation

Bartel urged developed nations to reduce emissions to mitigate the unprecedented challenges posed by climate change. He cautioned that South Sudan is poised to experience further extreme weather events, including heavy rains, floods, and droughts, underscoring the importance of concerted global efforts to address the climate crisis.

A Comprehensive Response

The government's decision to close schools underscores the severity of the heatwave crisis and demonstrates a proactive approach to protecting public health. As South Sudan grapples with the immediate impacts of extreme heat, it also underscores the urgent need for long-term strategies to address the escalating threat of climate change.