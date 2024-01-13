en English
Climate & Environment

South Island’s Scorching Heatwave Ends, Rain Watches Issued

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:41 am EST
South Island’s Scorching Heatwave Ends, Rain Watches Issued

In the midst of the southern hemisphere summer, New Zealand is experiencing an unprecedented surge in temperatures. Numerous regions across the country have clocked upwards of 30 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature of 34C reported in Hanmer Springs, Canterbury. Even traditionally cooler areas such as Dunedin, Blenheim, and Oxford are wrestling with the heat, recording temperatures around 31C. Heat alerts have been issued across diverse locations, with Auckland in the North Island predicted to reach a high of 28C. The sudden spike in temperatures has been attributed to a warm northwesterly air current flowing from the tropics.

Rain and Wind Forecast Amid Rising Temperatures

While the southernmost regions of New Zealand are expected to cool down, the North Island is likely to remain sweltering. Meanwhile, meteorologists predict an active front will usher in heavy rain and strong northwest winds to parts of the South Island. A heavy rain warning has been issued for Fiordland and Westland, where the ranges could receive up to 110 millimeters of rain at intense rates. Several regions are also under watch for potential heavy rain and strong winds.

Escalating Fire Risks Amid the Heatwave

As the temperature soars, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has expressed grave concern over the escalating risk of fires, particularly on the South Island’s east coast. Hotspots at Lake Tekapo and Hawke’s Bay are of particular concern. Concurrently, train services in Wellington are grappling with the heat, struggling to maintain regular schedules.

Precautionary Measures Against Fire Risks

Citizens residing in Otago and Waitaki are being urged to take necessary precautions against the heightened fire risk. The rising temperatures, unusually high for this time of year, are not just a discomfort but pose a significant threat to the environment and public safety. As the country braces itself for more sweltering days, the situation underscores the intensifying impact of climate change, evidenced by the melting ice on the Southern Alps and the decrease in snow days in cities like Dunedin and Queenstown.

Climate & Environment
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

