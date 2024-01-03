en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

South Carolina Boosts Climate Resilience with $62.4M Federal Grant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
South Carolina Boosts Climate Resilience with $62.4M Federal Grant

In a concerted bid to combat the effects of climate change, South Carolina is taking strident strides towards safeguarding its coastal communities from the looming threats posed by rising seas and increasingly potent storms. The state’s climate resilience efforts have been significantly boosted with the infusion of over $62.4 million in grants from the federal government, courtesy of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This legislation, part of a sweeping $1.2 trillion nationwide investment, was signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, with a clear mandate to fund projects focussed on climate resilience and clean energy.

Investing in the Environment and Safety

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn underscored the critical importance of these investments in not only protecting the environment but also ensuring safety. A sizeable portion of these funds, to the tune of $6.7 million, has been granted to The Nature Conservancy. This will be utilized for living shoreline projects, which are instrumental in endorsing a natural method of erosion control. This also fortifies marshland health, a crucial cog in the local ecosystem wheel and the fishing industry.

Countering Rising Sea Levels

Projections suggest that sea levels near Charleston could surge by approximately a foot by 2050. This poses a grave threat to wetlands, which are vital for maintaining biodiversity and supporting local industries. The grant received by The Conservancy will be channelised towards the construction of South Carolina’s largest oyster-castle living shoreline. Additionally, it will aid in the development of a 10-year coastal resiliency plan with a keen focus on living shorelines.

Fostering Conservation and Economic Growth

The Coastal Conservation League has been the recipient of a $1 million grant, which will be used for a living shoreline near Parris Island in Beaufort County. However, the impact of the federal funds extends beyond conservation. They are playing a pivotal role in driving the advancement of electric vehicle infrastructure and facilitating the creation of clean-energy jobs in South Carolina. Redwood Materials is establishing a facility in Berkeley County, set to create 1,500 jobs, while Bosch is investing $260 million in electric motor production in Dorchester County, leading to the creation of 350 jobs. These efforts are being powered by the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, marking the beginning of a transformative phase in the state’s economy and environmental policies.

0
Agriculture Climate & Environment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
2 mins ago
Zimbabwean Government Cracks Down on Illegal Land Occupation
In a bid to curb illegal land occupation, Zimbabwe’s government has issued a stern warning to individuals unlawfully settling on agricultural land. The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr. Anxious Masuka, made it clear that such individuals will face legal consequences. The move comes as part of Zimbabwe’s efforts to ensure
Zimbabwean Government Cracks Down on Illegal Land Occupation
Heavy Rains and Government Initiatives Boost Prospects for Good Harvest
9 mins ago
Heavy Rains and Government Initiatives Boost Prospects for Good Harvest
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension
11 mins ago
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
5 mins ago
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Celebrating the State's Agricultural Heritage
8 mins ago
108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Celebrating the State's Agricultural Heritage
Turning the Tide: The Imperative of Anticipatory Action Amid ENSO Threats
9 mins ago
Turning the Tide: The Imperative of Anticipatory Action Amid ENSO Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
House Republicans Probe Treatment of Dissenting FDA Scientists Amid COVID-19 Guidance Debates
14 seconds
House Republicans Probe Treatment of Dissenting FDA Scientists Amid COVID-19 Guidance Debates
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
25 seconds
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
59 seconds
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
2 mins
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
2 mins
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
2 mins
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
2 mins
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
2 mins
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program
2 mins
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
46 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
58 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app