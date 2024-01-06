en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

South and Southeast Asia at High Risk of Flooding, Warns Fitch Ratings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:39 am EST
South and Southeast Asia at High Risk of Flooding, Warns Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings, in a recent exploration of climate-related credit risks, has underscored the vulnerability of South and Southeast Asian nations to the escalating threats of flooding. The report maintains that these risks could exert negative pressures on sovereign ratings, particularly for those nations that lack the capacity to effectively adapt to such challenges.

Geography and Climate Change: A Dangerous Intersection

The geographical characteristics of most Southeast Asian nations, primarily being island economies or having extensive coastlines, predispose them to the perils of coastal flooding. These threats are amplified by the fact that sea levels in Southeast Asia have been rising at double the global average. The Philippines, for instance, has witnessed a significant surge in sea levels. Vietnam, despite its efforts to mitigate climate change, is marked as the nation most at risk in the region due to its exposure to both coastal and river flooding.

South Asia: A Story of Rivers and Low Elevation

Moving towards South Asia, Bangladesh is identified as the most flood-prone country. This primarily stems from its vast rivers and low average elevation, a geographical cocktail that makes it highly susceptible to devastating floods. The report also flags the increasing vulnerability of urban populations in both these regions due to high economic growth and urbanization. As cities continue to grow, they inadvertently increase the number of people and infrastructures exposed to flooding risks.

International Financing: A Ray of Hope

Despite the ominous predictions, the report offers a glimmer of hope. It points out the potential for international financing to alleviate some of the economic pressures caused by these risks. Countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Bangladesh have received significant funding for climate resilience projects from the Green Climate Fund. Vietnam has received about US$146 million, the Philippines have obtained US$137.7 million, Indonesia has been allocated US$496.7 million, and Bangladesh has secured US$441.2 million to fortify their efforts in adapting to climate change and enhancing climate resilience.

Singapore, however, stands out as an exception within the region, demonstrating that effective policies and measures can indeed mitigate these risks to some extent. Nevertheless, the report stresses the need for sustained efforts and strategic planning to combat the looming threats of climate change and the associated flooding risks in these vulnerable regions.

0
Asia Climate & Environment International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
9 mins ago
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
In a hallmark of political endurance, Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, has retained her position as the world’s longest-serving female head of government. This comes in the wake of a sweeping victory by her party, the Awami League, in the recent parliamentary elections. The party clinched 223 out of 299 seats, securing a simple majority
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
2023 Investment Fund Performance: Tech Surges, China Struggles
2 hours ago
2023 Investment Fund Performance: Tech Surges, China Struggles
'Beef' Makes History with Golden Globe Win, Breaks New Ground for Asian American Representation
2 hours ago
'Beef' Makes History with Golden Globe Win, Breaks New Ground for Asian American Representation
Hong Kong's Domestic Helpers and Asia's Pivotal Election Year: A Tale of Social and Political Change
10 mins ago
Hong Kong's Domestic Helpers and Asia's Pivotal Election Year: A Tale of Social and Political Change
Bhutan Grapples with a 12.4 Percent Overall Poverty Rate
24 mins ago
Bhutan Grapples with a 12.4 Percent Overall Poverty Rate
Indonesia to Host Annual Press Statement in Historic City of Bandung, Reflecting on a Decade of Diplomacy
56 mins ago
Indonesia to Host Annual Press Statement in Historic City of Bandung, Reflecting on a Decade of Diplomacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
42 seconds
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
1 min
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
1 min
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
2 mins
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
2 mins
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
2 mins
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
3 mins
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
3 mins
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
Impact of Donald Trump's Civil-Fraud Trial on His New York Business Empire
4 mins
Impact of Donald Trump's Civil-Fraud Trial on His New York Business Empire
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
4 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app