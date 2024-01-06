South and Southeast Asia at High Risk of Flooding, Warns Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings, in a recent exploration of climate-related credit risks, has underscored the vulnerability of South and Southeast Asian nations to the escalating threats of flooding. The report maintains that these risks could exert negative pressures on sovereign ratings, particularly for those nations that lack the capacity to effectively adapt to such challenges.

Geography and Climate Change: A Dangerous Intersection

The geographical characteristics of most Southeast Asian nations, primarily being island economies or having extensive coastlines, predispose them to the perils of coastal flooding. These threats are amplified by the fact that sea levels in Southeast Asia have been rising at double the global average. The Philippines, for instance, has witnessed a significant surge in sea levels. Vietnam, despite its efforts to mitigate climate change, is marked as the nation most at risk in the region due to its exposure to both coastal and river flooding.

South Asia: A Story of Rivers and Low Elevation

Moving towards South Asia, Bangladesh is identified as the most flood-prone country. This primarily stems from its vast rivers and low average elevation, a geographical cocktail that makes it highly susceptible to devastating floods. The report also flags the increasing vulnerability of urban populations in both these regions due to high economic growth and urbanization. As cities continue to grow, they inadvertently increase the number of people and infrastructures exposed to flooding risks.

International Financing: A Ray of Hope

Despite the ominous predictions, the report offers a glimmer of hope. It points out the potential for international financing to alleviate some of the economic pressures caused by these risks. Countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Bangladesh have received significant funding for climate resilience projects from the Green Climate Fund. Vietnam has received about US$146 million, the Philippines have obtained US$137.7 million, Indonesia has been allocated US$496.7 million, and Bangladesh has secured US$441.2 million to fortify their efforts in adapting to climate change and enhancing climate resilience.

Singapore, however, stands out as an exception within the region, demonstrating that effective policies and measures can indeed mitigate these risks to some extent. Nevertheless, the report stresses the need for sustained efforts and strategic planning to combat the looming threats of climate change and the associated flooding risks in these vulnerable regions.