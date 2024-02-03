South Africa Leads Global Fight Against Plastic Pollution with First In-Person Plastics Pacts Meeting

South Africa recently served as the stage for an international revolution against plastic pollution, hosting the first in-person gathering of the Plastics Pacts from January 23 to 25. Representatives from twelve of the fourteen national and regional pacts attended the meeting, marking a significant stride in the global fight against plastic waste.

Plastic Pacts: A United Front Against Plastic Pollution

The Plastics Pacts are essentially Public-Private Partnerships - Voluntary Agreements, committed to ending plastic pollution in anticipation of a United Nations Global Treaty. These pacts, a unique blend of major consumer goods brands, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and governments, all share a commitment to science-based targets aimed at minimizing the environmental impact of plastic use.

WRAP: Championing Waste Reduction and Circular Economy

Harriet Lamb, the Chief Executive Officer of WRAP (Waste & Resources Action Programme), discussed the importance of this meeting and WRAP's essential role in battling the climate crisis through waste reduction and promoting a circular economy. The Plastics Pacts have catalyzed cooperation among competitors, pushing for industry-wide targets, like the total eradication of unnecessary single-use plastics by 2025.

Raising Awareness and Encouraging Recycling

Campaigns such as the UK's Recycle Week play an integral part in raising awareness about the plastic waste crisis and encouraging recycling practices among consumers. Despite the progress made, the mounting volume of plastic waste poses a formidable challenge, underscoring the need for reduction as the primary strategy.

Learning from Grassroots: The African Reclaimers Organisation

During her visit, Lamb also took the opportunity to visit the African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO) in Cape Town. ARO, a part of the South Africa Plastics Pact, organizes waste pickers and is relentless in its efforts to improve conditions for reclaimers. Their commitment serves as a potent reminder of the human element in the fight against plastic pollution, echoing the global sentiment that every hand, every effort counts.