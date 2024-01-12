en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An ICJ Case with Global Implications

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:04 pm EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An ICJ Case with Global Implications

In a significant move, South Africa has leveled accusations against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging that the latter’s retaliation to a Hamas attack constitutes a breach of the United Nations Genocide Convention. This accusation underscores the escalating international scrutiny over Israel’s policies and actions towards Palestinians. South Africa’s move implies a demand for legal accountability at an international level for what is considered a crime under international law – genocide.

Unpacking the Accusation

South Africa, presenting its case at the ICJ, has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The nation’s justice minister portrayed Israel’s operation in Gaza as part of a systematic campaign to dispossess Palestinians since Israel’s inception in 1948. This case is significant as it marks the first time that Israel is being tried under the Genocide Convention.

South Africa has put forth evidence of a pattern of conduct and related intent, which, it claims, substantiates the allegations of genocidal acts. The country is seeking preliminary orders to compel Israel to halt its military operation in Gaza, which has reportedly resulted in over 23,000 deaths. The case is anticipated to last years, illuminating the heart of one of the world’s most stubborn conflicts.

Israel’s Counterclaim and International Implications

Israel, vehemently denying the allegations, plans to defend its international reputation by arguing that its actions in Gaza were in self-defense. This dispute strikes at the core of Israel’s national identity as a Jewish state, created in the aftermath of the Nazi genocide during the Holocaust. Israel’s defense is based on its assertion of adhering to international law and making every effort to prevent harm to civilians.

The lawsuit could have far-reaching implications not only for Israel but also for its allies, including the United States. Concerns are raised about potential orders imposed on Israel that might affect U.S. policies and could make continued military support to Israel challenging.

Wider African Context

In other African news, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Congo are recovering from severe flooding as the Congo River, reaching its highest levels in over six decades, starts to recede. This natural disaster has claimed the lives of more than 300 people in recent months, highlighting the profound impact of climate change.

On a cultural note, the Vodun festival in Ouidah, Benin, is a significant event celebrating the Vodun religion, practiced widely in Benin and other West African countries. Such cultural festivities underscore the importance of preserving traditions and celebrating cultural identity amidst diverse challenges confronting the African continent.

0
Africa Climate & Environment International Relations
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
18 mins ago
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
In the face of a severe cholera outbreak that has claimed more than 290 lives within a span of a month, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has extended a plea for unity. His appeal is not only to the citizens of Zambia but also to opposition political parties in the country. As the nation grapples
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
60 mins ago
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway: A Catalyst for Growth and Transformation
1 hour ago
Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway: A Catalyst for Growth and Transformation
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
27 mins ago
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
30 mins ago
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Africa's Week in Pictures: A Tapestry of Cultural Richness and Social Issues
37 mins ago
Africa's Week in Pictures: A Tapestry of Cultural Richness and Social Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
4 mins
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
4 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
4 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
5 mins
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
7 mins
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
7 mins
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
7 mins
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
8 mins
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
9 mins
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app