Somerset Farmer Warns of Unfarmable Land Amid Persistent Flooding

Alan Franks, a Somerset farmer with decades of experience, voices grave concerns about the future viability of his land amidst ongoing flooding. With approximately 350 acres submerged since October, Franks laments the inability to cultivate feed or provide grazing areas for his cattle, painting a bleak picture of the agricultural consequences of relentless inundation.

River Management Woes

Franks attributes the severity of flooding to both excessive rainfall and inadequate maintenance of the River Brue, which traverses his property. Advocating for redirected funding from neighboring river projects, he underscores the urgency of addressing the root causes of flooding to safeguard the agricultural livelihoods of local farmers.

Threat to Sustainability

Chris Franks, working alongside his father, echoes the sentiment of mounting challenges in managing waterlogged land sustainably. Amidst economic pressures and environmental obligations, the duo faces an uphill battle to maintain operations in the face of escalating flood risks, raising profound questions about the long-term viability of their farming enterprise.

The authorities' responses acknowledge the severity of the situation, emphasizing efforts to alleviate flooding and engage with local stakeholders. However, the need for more targeted interventions and collaborative initiatives to address specific river networks like the Brue remains paramount, as the Somerset farming community grapples with an uncertain future amidst rising waters.