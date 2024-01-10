en English
Agriculture

Global Snowpack Decline Threatens Water Supply, Agriculture, and Winter Tourism

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
Global Snowpack Decline Threatens Water Supply, Agriculture, and Winter Tourism

A recent study published in Nature has brought to light an alarming global trend of declining snowpack, a phenomenon with significant implications for water supply, agriculture, and winter recreation. Conducted since 1981, the study found that nearly half of 169 river basins in the Northern Hemisphere have experienced a decrease in snowpack levels. In 31 of these cases, human-induced climate change was identified as a contributing factor.

In the United States and Europe, the situation is particularly critical. Northern California reported a snowpack level at a paltry 38% of its average, a worrying statistic for the state’s $56 billion agricultural industry. Further, countries like Italy and Afghanistan have also observed significant reductions in snowpack, raising concerns for their agriculture and water supplies.

Temperature and Snowpack: A Delicate Balance

The study highlights the sensitivity of snowpack to temperature changes. A rise in global temperatures, particularly in regions with average winter temperatures above 8 degrees Celsius, leads to what experts are now terming as ‘snow drought.’ This is defined by a lack of winter precipitation or temperatures too warm to allow snow accumulation. The balance is so precarious that a 1-degree Celsius increase can lead to a 20% reduction in water stored as snow in early spring.

The far-reaching implications of snow drought affect not just ecosystems and water supply but also the agriculture industry and economies dependent on winter tourism. As global warming continues unabated, the destabilizing effects of climate change on snow-dependent water sources are set to become a pressing concern. The sharp reductions in snowpack, observed primarily in Southwestern and Northeastern United States as well as in Central and Eastern Europe, puts at risk the water security for hundreds of millions of people across these regions.

While the findings shed light on the critical issue of snowpack decline, they also underscore the need for innovative solutions and sustainable practices to mitigate the impact of climate change. As the world stands on the precipice of a potential water crisis, the study serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and its far-reaching impacts.

Agriculture Climate & Environment United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

