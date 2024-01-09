en English
Climate & Environment

Skokie Mayor Unveils Ambitious Plans for 2024: From Infrastructure to Sustainability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen, in his outlook for 2024, has unveiled a series of ambitious initiatives aimed at bolstering the infrastructure and sustainability of the village. These plans encompass a wide range of areas, from stormwater management to sustainability, road improvements, and lead pipe replacements.

Revamping the Stormwater Infrastructure

With climate change leading to an increased frequency of severe storms, Skokie has experienced significant flooding. To counter this, Van Dusen has announced a major overhaul of the stormwater system. A hefty $80 million is the estimated cost for this necessary project. An engineering firm has been commissioned to deliver a comprehensive report on the village’s current stormwater handling capabilities and suggest improvements.

Replacing Lead Service Lines

Skokie is also taking steps to ensure the quality of its water supply. The village has secured a $2 million grant to initiate the replacement of lead service lines that deliver water to residential homes. The initiative is a massive step towards safeguarding the health of the community, with hopes of securing additional funds from state and federal sources to expedite the process.

Enhancing Skokie’s Tech Park

The Illinois Science + Technology Park, home to innovative companies such as carbon recycler LanzaTech, is another focus area. Van Dusen’s administration aims to attract more cutting-edge tenants, thereby bolstering Skokie’s position as a hub for technological innovation.

Improving Roads and Housing

The village also has plans for specific road improvements. Additionally, there is potential for the revival of an inclusionary zoning ordinance, which would mandate affordable housing in new developments. This move could make Skokie more accessible for individuals and families across various income levels.

Moving Towards Sustainability

Sustainability is another major aspect of Skokie’s 2024 plans. The village intends to convert its public works and police vehicles to electric power. This process will be in sync with the availability and affordability of electric vehicles as the village’s current fleet ages out. Skokie is thus taking a significant step towards reducing its carbon footprint and promoting clean energy.

0
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

