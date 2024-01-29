Shear Line Weather Event Causes P136.57 Million Agricultural Damage in Mindanao

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines has reported massive agricultural damage in North and Central Mindanao due to the shear line, a weather event resulting from the convergence of warm and cold air masses. The event, marked by significant rainfall, has led to estimated losses amounting to P136.57 million. These losses equate to a production loss of 1,141 metric tons, affecting a vast expanse of 9,043 hectares of agricultural land, primarily cultivated with rice.

Climate Change Exacerbates Natural Weather Events

Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa underlined the role of climate change in intensifying such natural weather occurrences. According to him, the increased severity of these events, including heavy rains, can trigger flash floods and negatively impact young crops.

Addressing the Agricultural Crisis

In response to the crisis, the DA has earmarked P18.50 million for seeds of rice, corn, and vegetables. This move aims to aid the farmers in the replanting process. The DA has also activated the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program. This initiative offers loans of up to P25,000 at zero interest, repayable over three years, to assist the nearly 7,000 farmers affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Monitoring and Counteracting Effects of El Nino

As a part of the department's action plan, efforts are being made to monitor and provide information on the El Nino phenomenon. The department has emphasized the importance of understanding this weather pattern given its potential impact on agriculture in Northern Mindanao, particularly on palay, corn, and vegetable production. The last El Nino episode, which occurred in 2018-2019, resulted in devastating agricultural damage and losses, totaling over P293 million in Northern Mindanao alone.

Among the suggestions for mitigating the impact of the dry spell include advancing the cropping calendar and registering with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for potential compensation. These proactive measures could help safeguard the region's farmlands, with 15,000 hectares currently at risk of drought.