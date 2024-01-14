Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States

A powerful winter storm has swept across the northern United States, bringing with it blinding snow, freezing rain, and record-breaking cold temperatures. This inclement weather has resulted in a cascade of dangerous conditions, including deadly avalanches, perilous ice-coated roads, and severe flight disruptions.

Advertisment

Multiple states are now under blizzard warnings, and power outages have left tens of thousands of residents in the dark.

Severe Winter Storm Disrupts Daily Life and Special Events

The severe weather has caused significant disruption to daily life and special events alike. A notable casualty of the storm is the NFL Wild Card game near Buffalo, which has been postponed due to the treacherous conditions. The storm has also led to local driving bans and has left about 500,000 households without power, predominantly in Michigan and Wisconsin. As the Arctic chill is expected to linger and intensify in the coming days, it is predicted that wind chills could dip below negative-30 degrees in some areas. This is set to impact several NFL playoff games, with blizzard warnings currently in effect for several regions.

Advertisment

Political Events and Campaigns Impacted

As this severe winter storm coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, it has also had a significant impact on political events and campaigns. In Iowa, the extreme winter conditions have led to campaign cancellations for Republican candidates. This could potentially affect the Republican caucus process and, by extension, the presidential nominating process. The weather has also caused a 100-vehicle stall on Interstate 80 in Iowa, power outages in Michigan and Wisconsin, and warnings of rare, life-threatening cold in St. Louis.

Humanitarian Concerns Amid the Storm

As the Arctic air is expected to sweep into the South, emergency preparations are being made, raising concerns for the population of people sent up from the US-Mexico border. In Chicago, where several inches of snow and wind chills well below zero are expected, migrants are currently housed in warming buses. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to pause the transport of migrants due to the cold snap. This severe weather has also led to the opening of severe weather shelters for the homeless in Oregon and has heightened avalanche danger warnings in California and Idaho.