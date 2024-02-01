Severe Flooding in Long Beach Sparks Rescue Operations Amid Atmospheric River Storms

Severe flooding has gripped Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, submerging numerous vehicles beneath a railroad bridge and prompting a series of rescue operations. Among the rescued was Franklin Capitulo, a hotel employee whose car stalled in the floodwaters while returning home from work. The calamity, a consequence of an atmospheric river storm, also known as the Pineapple Express, began its course in Oregon and Northern California before moving southwards.

Flooding Disrupts Normal Life

The storm has led to a series of road closures due to flooding, mud flows, and rock slides, disrupting life across the region. Notable disruptions were reported in Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley. California Highway Patrol reported multiple spinouts and crashes in Los Angeles while firefighters performed a daring rescue from a flood-control channel in Orange County.

Atmospheric River Storms

Atmospheric river storms are phenomena that originate from warm subtropical waters near Hawaii. Despite the havoc they can cause, they serve a crucial role in combating California's long-standing drought by contributing to the state's water supply, particularly mountain snowpacks. However, the current wave of storms is warmer due to the El Nino weather pattern, resulting in less snowfall.

Climate Change and Future Impacts

Scientists warn that such atmospheric river storms are likely to become more frequent and severe due to climate change. This development will also impact future snowfall levels. While these storms are beneficial for the state's water supply, their increased frequency and severity could lead to more such incidents of flooding and other related disasters, posing a significant challenge to the state's disaster management capabilities.