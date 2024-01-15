Severe Drought in Kangra Threatens Wheat Yield Amidst Lohri Celebrations

Amidst the festive celebrations of Lohri in North India, the Kangra region of Himachal Pradesh finds itself grappling with a severe drought, as rainfall levels fell 85% below average in December. This drastic shift in weather patterns has prompted widespread concern among agricultural experts, who foresee potential impacts on wheat yield and an increased risk of disease outbreaks in wheat and other crops.

Agriculture Under Threat

Local farmers like Balbir Chaudhary from the Changar area are already facing the hard-hitting consequences of this drought. Instances of crop germination failures have compelled many to consider re-sowing their wheat fields post-rains. Palampur Agriculture University has issued an advisory, pointing out that the state has been receiving less than normal rainfall since November 2023, a condition that is deeply affecting the agricultural sector.

Widespread Rainfall Deficiency

All 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh recorded deficient rainfall in December, and the situation has not improved in January, with no rainfalls recorded so far. The wheat crop, typically sown in November, requires water for growth and tillering. The ongoing drought conditions are encouraging the spread of diseases like powdery mildew and yellow rust, and have led to an increase in aphid infestations.

Delayed Repair of Irrigation System

Approximately 80% of agriculture in Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra, relies on rain. The adverse effects of the drought are further compounded by the damage to traditional irrigation systems (kuhls) during the last monsoons. Despite the Department of Jal Shakti seeking Rs 100 crore for repairs, no funds have been released for repairing the Shah Canal. This delay has left roughly 4,000 hectares in the Nurpur and Indora regions without irrigation, with repair work on the Shah Canal yet to begin.

The severe drought in Kangra, coupled with a lack of adequate irrigation systems, is a grim reminder of the increasing vulnerabilities of the agricultural sector to climate change. The crisis underlines the need for immediate action, both in terms of disaster management and long-term climate resilience strategies.