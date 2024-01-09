Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has released a report indicating that Afghanistan is dealing with its most severe drought in 30 years. This marks the third consecutive year of drought-like conditions, which are acutely affecting various sectors across the nation.

Afghanistan’s Rising Temperature: A Clear Sign of Climate Change

The impact of climate change on Afghanistan is becoming increasingly apparent, with a significant increase in the mean annual temperature. Between 1951 and 2010, the temperature rose by 1.8 degrees, nearly twice the global average. This escalation in temperature is not only impacting the climate but also other vital sectors such as agriculture, water availability, energy, health, forestry, biodiversity, ecosystems, and the economy.

Water Quality and Desertification: Twin Challenges

As a consequence of the severe drought and rising temperatures, Afghanistan is currently battling one of the highest levels of food insecurity in the world. The water quality in 30 out of the 34 provinces is considered either severe or extremely poor. Moreover, over 75% of the land in the northern, western, and southern regions of Afghanistan is suffering from desertification.

Rain-Fed Agriculture Under Threat

Compounding these challenges is the overwhelming reliance on rain-fed agriculture. Approximately 60% of the Afghan population depends on this form of agriculture, which is now under severe threat due to changing precipitation patterns. The frequency and intensity of natural disasters have also increased, ranking Afghanistan as the fourth most at-risk country and as the eighth most vulnerable country to climate change, with a limited capacity to adapt. The current situation has already led to considerable losses for farmers and citizens alike, with wide-reaching implications such as the destruction of agricultural lands.