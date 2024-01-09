en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has released a report indicating that Afghanistan is dealing with its most severe drought in 30 years. This marks the third consecutive year of drought-like conditions, which are acutely affecting various sectors across the nation.

Afghanistan’s Rising Temperature: A Clear Sign of Climate Change

The impact of climate change on Afghanistan is becoming increasingly apparent, with a significant increase in the mean annual temperature. Between 1951 and 2010, the temperature rose by 1.8 degrees, nearly twice the global average. This escalation in temperature is not only impacting the climate but also other vital sectors such as agriculture, water availability, energy, health, forestry, biodiversity, ecosystems, and the economy.

Water Quality and Desertification: Twin Challenges

As a consequence of the severe drought and rising temperatures, Afghanistan is currently battling one of the highest levels of food insecurity in the world. The water quality in 30 out of the 34 provinces is considered either severe or extremely poor. Moreover, over 75% of the land in the northern, western, and southern regions of Afghanistan is suffering from desertification.

Rain-Fed Agriculture Under Threat

Compounding these challenges is the overwhelming reliance on rain-fed agriculture. Approximately 60% of the Afghan population depends on this form of agriculture, which is now under severe threat due to changing precipitation patterns. The frequency and intensity of natural disasters have also increased, ranking Afghanistan as the fourth most at-risk country and as the eighth most vulnerable country to climate change, with a limited capacity to adapt. The current situation has already led to considerable losses for farmers and citizens alike, with wide-reaching implications such as the destruction of agricultural lands.

0
Afghanistan Climate & Environment
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
17 mins ago
Afghanistan's MoCIT Reports 30% Revenue Increase Despite Public Dissatisfaction with Internet Services
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) in Afghanistan has reported a substantial 30 percent increase in revenue compared to the previous fiscal year. This upsurge is largely attributed to the 10 percent surcharge levied on telecommunication clients renewing their internet packages. According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Enayatullah Alokozai, diligent efforts are underway to
Afghanistan's MoCIT Reports 30% Revenue Increase Despite Public Dissatisfaction with Internet Services
Senior Russian Military Officer Killed in Ukraine: An Increasing Toll on Leadership
56 mins ago
Senior Russian Military Officer Killed in Ukraine: An Increasing Toll on Leadership
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
54 mins ago
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
55 mins ago
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
55 mins ago
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
Latest Headlines
World News
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
1 min
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
2 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
6 mins
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
6 mins
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
7 mins
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
8 mins
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
10 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
13 mins
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
20 mins
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
10 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app