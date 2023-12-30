Seoul Witnesses Heaviest December Snowfall in Over Four Decades

Seoul, the capital city of South Korea, witnessed its heaviest December snowfall in over four decades on Saturday, with more than 10 centimeters of snow coating the city. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued a heavy snow advisory for the city and surrounding areas, including parts of Gyeonggi Province. Notably, this snowfall was the most significant for December since 1981, when 18.3 cm was recorded.

Heavy Snow Advisory

The snow advisory, which predicts 5 or more centimeters of snow within 24 hours, was still in effect for most parts of Gangwon, where snowfall rates reached up to 4 centimeters per hour. For southwestern Seoul and most of Gangwon Province, the advisory was an exception. The maximum depth of newly fallen snow in Seoul reached 12.2 cm, painting an icy white tableau across the city.

City’s Response to Snowfall

To tackle the heavy snowfall, Seoul’s city government swung into action, mobilizing over 4,689 personnel and 1,218 pieces of snow removal equipment. However, despite these efforts, the snow led to minor traffic collisions and necessitated partial traffic restrictions in central Seoul. The city’s response reflects its commitment to ensuring the safety and mobility of its citizens during extreme weather events.

Looking ahead, the KMA forecasted the possibility of more heavy snow warnings due to snow clouds from the Yellow Sea. The forecast also indicated cloudy weather with potential rain or snow in the morning, and heavy snowfall in the afternoon for the coastal areas of Gangwon on Sunday.