Seoul to Increase Subway Fare Alongside Launch of Climate Card

The Seoul city government is mulling over a proposal to increase the base fare for subway rides by 150 won—approximately $0.11—come July. This proposed adjustment in fare is expected to coincide with the official rolling out of the Climate Card, a comprehensive monthly transit pass for the city’s residents.

Climate Card and the Fare Hike

The implementation of the Climate Card will follow a trial run, which is slated from January 27 to June 30. The card not only promises seamless transit but also represents Seoul’s commitment towards fostering sustainable modes of transportation. The current base fare for availing subway services is set at 1,400 won.

The Seoul metropolitan government had initially planned to hike the subway fare by 300 won in August of the previous year. However, in light of the central government’s dedication to cushioning households from the brunt of escalating living costs, the proposed increase was scaled back to 150 won in October.

Finalization of the Fare Increase

The Seoul city government is now preparing to engage in talks with the Gyeonggi provincial government and the Incheon city government. The discussions aim to establish a concrete date for the fare increase. This decision will be made after a public hearing and after securing the approval of the city government’s transportation fare adjustment committee. The move to increase subway fares is a careful balancing act between maintaining affordable public transportation and generating adequate revenue to sustain and enhance transit services in the bustling city.