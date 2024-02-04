Senator Bong Go Calls for Support to Farmers Amidst Climate Change Impact

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has called upon the Department of Agriculture and its Secretary Francisco Laurel Jr. to implement immediate and long-term strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on the agricultural sector. During an interview held in Quezon, Nueva Ecija, Go underlined the urgency of providing substantial support to farmers to ensure national food security amidst escalating weather irregularities.

Support for Farmers as Pillars of Food Security

Go emphasized the critical role of farmers as the backbone of the nation's food supply chain. He noted the significant challenges they face due to climate phenomena such as El Niño and stressed the need for government intervention to improve their precarious conditions. The senator specifically mentioned the provision of financial aid, fertilizers, and farming equipment for farmers in Nueva Ecija, known as the rice granary of the Philippines.

The Impact of El Niño and Climate Change

Climate change and its associated weather irregularities, such as the El Niño phenomenon, pose a significant threat to the agricultural sector. The Department of Agriculture has recognized the considerable losses incurred by farmers in regions like Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration has also predicted severe El Niño effects in Northern Mindanao in the coming months.

Call for Proactive Measures and Government Intervention

In addition to his appeal for support, Go urged the Department of Agriculture to take proactive measures and optimize the allocation of resources to assist farmers. As a longtime advocate for the agricultural industry, the senator has been instrumental in promoting various programs and initiatives aimed at improving the lives and livelihoods of agricultural workers, particularly those at the grassroots level.

With the National Irrigation Administration's anticipation of drought potentially impacting up to 20% of rice farms, Go's call to action serves as a timely reminder of the need for comprehensive strategies and substantial support for farmers in the face of climate change.