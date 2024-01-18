Sea Level Rise Could Cost EU and UK up to 872 Billion Euros by 2100

An alarming study forecasts that, by the close of the 21st century, sea level rise could inflict an economic toll of up to 872 billion euro on the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK). The brunt of this massive economic blow would be shouldered by coastal regions.

A Dismal Projection

According to the research orchestrated by economists at Delft University of Technology, low-lying areas in Italy and Poland could witness a GDP loss of up to 21%. The Baltic Sea region, Belgium, western France, Greece, and specific regions in the UK such as east Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire also face stark economic impacts. This grim projection was made under a worst-case climate scenario with a 5C temperature increase and 1.5m sea level rise by 2100.

Climate Change's Economic Fallout

Though such an extreme scenario is currently considered unlikely due to global net-zero targets and transitions to renewable energy, the study brings to light the potential economic fallout of climate change. However, it is important to note that the researchers' focus was solely on sea level rise, and other potential climate hazards were not taken into account. They also did not account for the effects of climate tipping points.

Preparing for the Inevitable

The purpose of the study is to aid in identifying the sectors and regions most at risk, allowing for the tailoring of adaptation strategies. This involves considering potential trade-offs between different policies, like partial or universal retreat and industry disinvestment. Despite the overall GDP loss across Europe being relatively small at 1.26%, the study highlights that the impact will vary significantly by region.

There is a possibility that entire industries may need to relocate in some areas. Inland regions may see minor GDP gains from coastal migration, but this is overshadowed by the losses in coastal areas.

Climate Justice Concerns

Climate scientist Professor Chris Hilson pointed out that the study lacks a climate justice perspective. There is a risk that adaptation spending could favor wealthy, high GDP areas and exacerbate inequalities by displacing poorer communities. Such a situation underscores the vital importance of structuring climate adaptation policies that minimize inequities and ensure the fair distribution of resources.