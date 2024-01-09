en English
Climate & Environment

Scientists Propose Restorative Pathway to Tackle Climate Change

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:54 am EST
An international consortium of scientists, spearheaded by Oregon State University, has put forth a transformative approach towards tackling climate change, biodiversity loss, and socioeconomic inequality. This ‘restorative pathway’ deviates from the existing shared socioeconomic pathways (SSPs) employed by the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, providing an alternative model for a more sustainable future. The team, which includes renowned researchers William Ripple and Christopher Wolf, along with colleagues from the U.S., the Netherlands, and Australia, have published their findings in Environmental Research Letters.

Radical Incrementalism: A New Approach

The proposed pathway is grounded in the concept of radical incrementalism; it aims to achieve large-scale transformation through small, manageable steps. It draws upon a 500-year dataset that evidences humanity’s escalating impact on the planet since 1850. The pathway calls for a reduction in the consumption of primary resources and a shift towards stabilizing per capita GDP. The emphasis is on preserving nature, promoting societal well-being, and fostering equality.

Education and Renewable Energy at the Forefront

A unique characteristic of this approach is the high importance placed on education, particularly for girls and women. This is seen as a catalyst for lower fertility rates and improved living standards, and a key step in achieving the desired changes. The pathway also underscores the need for a swift transition to renewable energy sources.

Stepping Away from Carbon Capture and Economic Growth

Notably, the proposed pathway does not hinge on the adoption of carbon capture technologies or the pursuit of continuous economic growth, unlike some SSPs. The researchers advocate for a shift in societal values and resource consumption patterns to create a more equitable and resilient world. By focusing on these changes, they aim to limit global warming effectively.

This innovative proposal follows previous research published in BioScience in October 2023, which highlighted a severe deterioration in the Earth’s vital signs. Additionally, Ripple had co-authored another paper that analyzed the climate and biodiversity crises from a cosmic perspective. The restorative pathway is a testament to the scientific community’s ongoing endeavors to find sustainable and equitable solutions for our planet’s most pressing challenges.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

