Agriculture

Scientist Challenges Claims of ‘Climate Neutral’ Meat and Dairy Industries

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Scientist Challenges Claims of ‘Climate Neutral’ Meat and Dairy Industries

Climate scientist Caspar Donnison has put forth a compelling argument against recent studies claiming the meat and dairy industries could be ‘climate neutral’. These studies, suggesting that by marginally reducing methane emissions, sectors like the US dairy industry could become climate neutral by 2050, utilize a metric known as GWP* (Global Warming Potential Star). This metric concentrates on achieving net-zero additional warming rather than net-zero emissions. However, Donnison contends that this methodology risks misrepresenting climate science and greenwashing industries with historically high emissions.

Misleading Measures of Climate Impact

Donnison’s argument asserts that these studies distort the understanding of climate science by allowing industries with traditionally high emissions to appear as if they are not contributing additional warming. He criticizes these reports for failing to clarify that the warming effects of methane, as well as any cooling effect from methane reductions, are temporary. Furthermore, he argues that even a stabilization of emissions will likely still contribute to significant warming.

The Danger of Distorted Metrics

According to Donnison and his co-author, using GWP* at a sectoral level could potentially damage climate science by confusing stakeholders. They emphasize the crucial need for reducing emissions from all sectors, including agriculture. Their concern lies in the potential for the metric to be manipulated and misinterpreted, leading to a skewed perception of the impact certain industries have on global warming.

Responding to Criticism

In response to these claims, Frank Mitloehner, author of the contested studies, has defended the pursuit of climate neutrality as a journey. He advocates for the concurrent use of GWP100 and GWP* to understand the complicated impact of methane on warming. Despite the controversy, the debate around the use of such metrics highlights the complexities and challenges in measuring and mitigating climate change.

Agriculture Climate & Environment Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

