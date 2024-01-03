Schneider Electric’s Climate Horizon: Decarbonising the Middle East by 2060

The Schneider Electric Sustainability Research Institute, known for its steadfast commitment to sustainable development, recently unveiled a groundbreaking report titled ‘Climate Horizon: Opportunities for a greener world in the Middle East.’ The report, presented in collaboration with the Clean Energy Business Council during the COP28 event, traces a roadmap for the potential decarbonisation of the Middle East by 2060—a region traditionally entrenched in fossil fuel dependence.

Decarbonisation: A New Era for the Middle East

The report serves as a beacon for policymakers, businesses, and various stakeholders, guiding them towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy. Spearheading the unveiling were Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric, Vincent Petit, Senior Vice President of Climate and Energy Transition Research and Head of the Schneider Electric Sustainability Research Institute, and Dr. Nasser H Saidi, Chairman of the Clean Energy Business Council.

The research explores the untapped opportunities for implementing greener practices and technologies in the Middle East. It spotlights the region’s potential to make a substantial shift from its historical reliance on fossil fuels, thereby aligning it with the global progression towards reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.

Industrial Skills Crisis and the Role of Digitalization

In addition to the sustainability-focused report, Schneider Electric, in partnership with Omdia, released another study underscoring the impending global industrial skills crisis. More than half of the companies surveyed cited talent acquisition as a significant hurdle. However, the report suggests that digitalization could serve as a viable solution to this talent deficit.

Industrial companies anticipate a considerable expansion of existing job roles to fulfill environmental and social sustainability goals. New skill sets in areas such as robotics programming, data processing, visualization, analytics, and integration are forecasted to be in high demand.

The Rise of Sustainable Data Centers

Data centers, vital for storing and managing vast data volumes crucial for business operations, are expected to undergo a significant transformation. The study projects a 75% rise in companies adopting sustainability programs by 2027. Organizations are increasingly turning to advanced technologies like AI, ML, IoT, and innovative cooling systems to optimize energy usage, enhance operational efficiency, and minimize environmental impact.

Key design elements for energy-efficient data centers include Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE). The growing data creation rate presents challenges in managing data influx efficiently, leading to an increased demand for data centers.