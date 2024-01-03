en English
Climate & Environment

Schneider Electric SRI and CEBC Unveil Climate Horizon Report: A Pathway to Decarbonise the Middle East

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Schneider Electric SRI and CEBC Unveil Climate Horizon Report: A Pathway to Decarbonise the Middle East

In a significant stride toward a greener future, the Schneider Electric Sustainability Research Institute (SRI) has released a comprehensive research report titled ‘Climate Horizon: Opportunities for a greener world in the Middle East’. The report, a collaboration with the Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC), offers intricate pathways to decarbonise the Middle East by 2060.

Unveiling at a Pivotal Event

The report was officially unveiled by a trio of prominent figures: Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric, Vincent Petit, Senior Vice President of Climate and Energy Transition Research at SRI, and Dr Nasser H Saidi, Chairman of CEBC. The unveiling coincided with the COP28 climate summit, underlining the criticality of the research in the global climate change discourse.

A Green Industrialization Powerhouse in the Making

The Middle East is poised to become a green industrialization powerhouse by harnessing its extensive renewable energy resources. The report outlines the region’s potential to transition towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future, thus aligning it with the global efforts against climate change. One of the key highlights of the report is the role of space data in measuring decarbonization and preventing greenwashing.

Decarbonization Goals in Sight

At the COP28 summit in Dubai, countries adopted a landmark agreement urging them to transition away from coal, oil, and gas within the decade. Dubai, leading the charge, has set an ambitious goal to slash carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 to attain carbon neutrality.

The Schneider Electric SRI report is expected to significantly contribute to the region’s decarbonization efforts, providing strategic insights and outlining potential opportunities for sustainable growth.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

