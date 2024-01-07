Sangster International Airport Embarks on $1B Solar Power Project

In a bid to reduce its carbon footprint and become energy-independent, MBJ Airports Limited has commissioned Innovative Energy Company (IEC) to install a 5.7 megawatt solar power plant coupled with at least 4.0MW of storage at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. The ambitious $1 billion sustainability project marks a significant step towards the airport’s goal of having one of the smallest carbon footprints among airports in the hemisphere.

A Collaborative Venture for a Greener Future

IEC will be joining forces with Wigton Windfarms Limited for this venture, representing the third phase of the airport’s renewable energy initiatives. The array of solar panels, some of which will be installed over water using a technique known as floating photovoltaic solar energy, is expected to substantially reduce the airport’s reliance on traditional energy sources. The implementation of this technique aligns with Jamaica’s broader efforts to maximize renewable energy use, as demonstrated by its National Water Commission’s previous projects.

Technological Integration for Enhanced Sustainability

The solar power plant will be equipped with advanced technology supplied by Huawei, including inverters and a battery energy storage system (BESS). This integration aims to optimize the effectiveness of the solar plant, contributing to the airport’s aspiration of energy independence. The introduction of these advanced technologies also underscores Jamaica’s commitment to embracing modern solutions in its pursuit of a greener future.

Implications and Expectations

The project, which is in line with Jamaica’s long-term renewable energy target of 50% by 2037, is set to commence this month. With an estimated completion timeline of around 10 months, the solar plant installation symbolizes a significant stride towards sustainability. Beyond its environmental benefits, the initiative is also expected to create job opportunities, with over 50 construction workers required at peak times, and the addition of three engineers for technical support. Furthermore, the move is anticipated to garner better access to funds and financing terms for companies that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, reflecting a positive shift towards sustainable practices.