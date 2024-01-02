en English
Business

Sandiip Bhammer: Green Frontier Capital’s Visionary Championing Climate Tech Investments

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Sandiip Bhammer: Green Frontier Capital's Visionary Championing Climate Tech Investments

As humanity faces the urgency of climate change, visionary minds are playing an essential role in driving green industries. One such visionary, Sandiip Bhammer, Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Green Frontier Capital (GFC), is making significant strides in nurturing early-stage climate tech companies in India, one of the world’s major economies.

Becoming a Green Investor

With a background in investment banking spanning Wall Street, Bhammer has been critical in bridging Indian companies with Western investors. His journey from public to private markets began at Amaranth Advisors and continued through various firms until 2019. However, the urgency of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a transformation in Bhammer. In 2020, he launched his own fund, GFC, focusing on early-stage climate-focused investments in India.

Funding Climate Tech Innovations

Since its inception, GFC has been instrumental in fostering several category leaders within the green industries. The firm’s investment strategy involves an average ticket size of around $2 million per company, targeting a fund size of $100 to $150 million. GFC meticulously assesses potential investments based on the founders’ backgrounds, the company’s potential to address climate challenges, and the broader environmental impact. The firm avoids investing in companies that directly compete with each other, choosing to diversify across various segments of the same industry.

Driving the Green Future

Bhammer’s vision of a greener future extends beyond the corporate world. GFC’s portfolio includes companies like BluSmart Mobility, RevFin, Euler, ElectricPe, and others within the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The firm also invests in companies promoting sustainable lifestyles and technologies, such as hydroponic farming and precision fermentation. The goal is to embed a climate-conscious perspective into various aspects of Indian life.

As we step into 2024, the call to action against climate change is louder than ever. Bhammer and GFC are at the forefront of this battle, investing in the future of our planet, one green startup at a time.

Business Climate & Environment India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

