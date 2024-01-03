en English
Climate & Environment

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Advanced AI; UK Plans 'Intelligent Border'

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Advanced AI; UK Plans ‘Intelligent Border’

In a groundbreaking move for the smartphone industry, Samsung has announced the imminent arrival of their highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series, featuring the advanced ‘Galaxy AI’ technology. This innovative integration will enable the new devices to run artificial intelligence applications directly on the phone, a stark departure from the traditional reliance on cloud processing. The announcement, set to be officially made at a news conference in San Jose, California on January 17, signals a significant shift towards on-device AI capabilities.

Galaxy S24: The AI-Powered Flagship

Stepping up the competition in the AI-driven tech market, Samsung’s Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are rumored to harness the power of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Series 8 Gen 3 for Android phones. This state-of-the-art chip will allow users to enjoy on-device AI chatbots and generate images based on text inputs. As a result, Samsung is poised to offer an ‘all-new mobile experience powered by AI’, potentially attracting a wider customer base.

Beyond Border Control: The UK’s ‘Intelligent Border’

Across the Atlantic, the United Kingdom sets its sights on leveraging facial recognition technology for its border control. By creating an ‘intelligent border’, the UK aims to streamline the entry process, offering a more seamless experience for both locals and foreign visitors. Phil Douglas, the UK’s Border Force director, expressed admiration for similar systems implemented in Australia and Dubai.

Repurposing Rosalind Franklin Laboratory

In related news, UK Members of Parliament are advocating to repurpose the now-closed Rosalind Franklin Laboratory. Formerly a COVID-19 testing mega lab, its potential transformation into a research center for studying antibiotic resistance through the use of phages presents a strategic move in the wake of the pandemic.

Climate Change: 2023 Second Hottest Year in UK

The Met Office has announced that 2023 was the second hottest year on record for the UK, attributing these elevated temperatures to human-induced climate change. This alarming finding underscores the urgent need for global climate action.

Climate & Environment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

