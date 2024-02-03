Saint Paul's 2024 Lent Carbon Reduction Calendar: A Step Towards Climate Justice

In a pioneering move, Saint Paul United Methodist Church has rolled out the 2024 Lent Carbon Reduction Calendar for Climate Justice. This tool is aimed at fostering environmental cognizance and proactivity throughout the Lenten season, which runs from February 14 to March 31.

A Tool for Climate Justice

Designed to bring climate justice to the forefront of daily routines, the calendar invites individuals to embark on a 'carbon fast.' This innovative concept encourages participants to limit or eliminate actions that contribute to carbon emissions and hasten climate change. It presents a compelling narrative of how individual and community efforts can play a substantial role in tackling environmental degradation.

Practicality and Reflection

Every day of the 2024 Lent Carbon Reduction Calendar offers practical guidance on how to diminish energy consumption. It provides resources to enable the adoption of greener practices and serves as a thought-provoking tool. Users are prompted to reflect on climate issues and consider the impact of their actions on the environment. The calendar also offers meatless meal ideas, highlighting the connection between dietary choices and climate change.

Accessibility and Engagement

The calendar is readily available for download and can be utilized at any point throughout the year. Saint Paul extends an invitation to families, friends, workplaces, clubs, and schools to embrace this initiative and contribute to a more sustainable world. To enhance engagement, the church is offering the option to receive daily Carbon Action text messages simply by texting 'carbon' to a provided number. More information on the church's climate justice efforts and access to the calendar can be found on their website.