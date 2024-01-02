en English
Climate & Environment

SacRT Board to Decide on Dos Rios Station: A Turning Point for Mirasol Village

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
SacRT Board to Decide on Dos Rios Station: A Turning Point for Mirasol Village

On the brink of a pivotal decision, the Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) board stands at a crossroads. The future of the Dos Rios light rail station, a key component of the Mirasol Village redevelopment project, hangs in the balance. Slated for discussion on January 8th, the project promises to connect Mirasol Village—a mixed-income community offering both affordable and market-rate housing options—to downtown and North Sacramento, facilitating essential activities for residents without the need for personal vehicles.

The Promise of Dos Rios Station

The benefits of the proposed Dos Rios Station are manifold. The project aims to contribute to equity, climate goals, and economic upliftment of the River District. However, its future was plunged into uncertainty in November when, due to financial difficulties compounded by the pandemic, SacRT decided against building the station. This decision not only put millions of dollars of grant funding at risk but also threatened to undermine the city’s housing and climate objectives.

The Call for Reconsideration

The decision was met with dissent, with local leaders and organizations rallying to secure additional funding. Spearheading this cause, Sacramento City Council Member Rick Jennings formally requested SacRT to reconsider its decision. The future of the Dos Rios Station will once again be in SacRT’s hands come January 8th.

A Critical Decision Ahead

As the date nears, the stakes run high. Beyond the immediate implications for residents of Mirasol Village, the decision could set a precedent for future transit and housing projects. The SacRT board’s choice will not only determine the fate of the Dos Rios light rail station but also stand as a testament to the city’s commitment to housing, transit equity, and climate goals.

Climate & Environment Transportation United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

