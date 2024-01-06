en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Rotterdam: A Beacon of Flood Resilience and Climate Adaptation

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
Rotterdam: A Beacon of Flood Resilience and Climate Adaptation

Over the years, Rotterdam, an important port city in the Netherlands, has been grappling with the pressing issue of climate adaptation and flood resilience. Nestled mostly below sea level, the city’s fight against water is not only a battle of survival but also a testament to human ingenuity and resilience.

A History of Water Management

In the aftermath of a devastating flood in 1953, the city’s leadership, led by Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, recognized the crucial role of water management. The flood, which claimed over 1,800 lives and led to the establishment of the Deltaworks flood prevention program, was a harsh reminder of the city’s vulnerability.

Rotterdam is now safeguarded by dykes and the Maeslantkering, a moveable barrier that stands as a stalwart protector against sea surges. However, the city’s defenses are not just limited to these traditional mechanisms. Rotterdam employs a range of innovative solutions to manage excess water, showcasing a multi-dimensional approach to flood resilience.

One such solution is the Benthemplein water plaza, a dual-purpose public space that transforms into a water storage facility during heavy rainfall. Additionally, the Museumpark parking lot, an underground structure, serves as a reservoir for collecting excess water, demonstrating how urban spaces can be redesigned for climate resilience.

0
Climate & Environment Netherlands
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
9 mins ago
Former Oil Executive to Lead UN Climate Talks: A Conflict of Interest?
In a decision that has sparked global controversy, Mukhtar Babayev, former executive of Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil and gas company, SOCAR, has been announced as the president-designate for the forthcoming U.N. climate talks, COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, later this year. This move has stirred a tempest of criticism and raised concerns about
Former Oil Executive to Lead UN Climate Talks: A Conflict of Interest?
Climate Change and Antibiotic Resistance: The Converging Threats to Global Health
2 hours ago
Climate Change and Antibiotic Resistance: The Converging Threats to Global Health
Dean of Diplomatic Corps Extols Pope's Global Diplomacy Mission
2 hours ago
Dean of Diplomatic Corps Extols Pope's Global Diplomacy Mission
Renewable Energy Usage Sees a Surge in the UK: A Step Towards Sustainability
34 mins ago
Renewable Energy Usage Sees a Surge in the UK: A Step Towards Sustainability
Vos Prodect Bolsters Sofia Offshore Wind Farm's Resilience with Key Deliveries
44 mins ago
Vos Prodect Bolsters Sofia Offshore Wind Farm's Resilience with Key Deliveries
U.S. Cities Redefining Urban Landscape by Eliminating Parking Minimums
53 mins ago
U.S. Cities Redefining Urban Landscape by Eliminating Parking Minimums
Latest Headlines
World News
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
25 seconds
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
49 seconds
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
1 min
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
1 min
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
2 mins
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
2 mins
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
2 mins
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
3 mins
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
Impact of Donald Trump's Civil-Fraud Trial on His New York Business Empire
4 mins
Impact of Donald Trump's Civil-Fraud Trial on His New York Business Empire
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
4 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app