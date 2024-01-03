en English
Climate & Environment

Romania Records Warmest Year in 2023, Reaffirms Climate Commitment

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Romania Records Warmest Year in 2023, Reaffirms Climate Commitment

Romania, in 2023, recorded its warmest year since the beginning of meteorological measurements, with the average temperature hitting an unprecedented 12.5 degrees Celsius. This figure represents a significant thermal deviation of 2.3 degrees from the prevailing averages of the 1981-2010 period. This record-breaking heat also led to the country experiencing its warmest Christmas to date, with temperatures soaring to 17 degrees Celsius.

A Record-Breaking Year

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests has officially recognized 2023 as the hottest year in Romania’s recorded history. The Copernicus Climate Change Service, a European body, has also confirmed this finding, declaring 2023 as the warmest year ever recorded at the European level. The 12-year period from 2012 to 2023 has been marked as the warmest in Romania’s meteorological history, which underlines the escalating trend of global warming.

Christmas Heatwave

This unusual trend continued through the festive season, setting a record for the warmest Christmas in Romania. Daytime temperatures reached an exceptional high of 17 degrees Celsius, with the weather station in Calafat even recording a near-tropical 21 degrees Celsius, a record for the past six years. This remarkable warmth was attributed to a tropical air mass drifting from the southern parts of the continent, leading to extraordinarily high temperatures for the month of December.

Romania’s Climate Commitment

In light of these climatic changes, the Romanian government has reaffirmed its commitment to the European Union’s concerted efforts to combat climate change. Mircea Fechet, the Minister of Environment, Water and Forests, emphasized the urgent need for collective action to achieve the targets set forth by international agreements such as the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact of 2021. Romania pledges solidarity with the EU’s aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, and strives to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The country also vows to support effective solutions for vulnerable countries bearing the brunt of climate change.

Climate & Environment
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

