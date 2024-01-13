en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Roger Nyhus Begins Tenure as US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Roger Nyhus Begins Tenure as US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean

As the sun set on the picturesque island of Barbados, a new chapter dawned in the diplomatic relations between the United States and the Eastern Caribbean. Roger Nyhus, the newly appointed United States Ambassador, set foot on Barbadian soil on January 11, 2024, officially beginning his tenure. His diplomatic jurisdiction will span not only Barbados but also the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Embarking on a Mission of Collaboration

Nyhus, standing tall and exuding an aura of humble resolve, expressed his honor and humility in serving President Biden, the United States, and the American people. He brings to the role his rich tapestry of experiences and values nurtured in Washington State and the Chinook Indian Nation. His vision is clear; to foster a robust partnership with the seven independent nations of the Eastern Caribbean, focusing on crucial areas such as climate change, regional security, and economic prosperity.

A Career Shaped by Diverse Expertise

Prior to his ambassadorial appointment, Nyhus carved out a successful career promoting American companies across an array of sectors. His work spanned industries such as sustainability and energy, aviation, travel and tourism, telecommunications, global health, financial services, global philanthropy, seafood, and the arts. He is also the founder and former CEO of Nyhus Communications, a strategic communications firm based in Seattle, serving as an adviser to business and government leaders worldwide, including Fortune 500 company CEOs.

Ambassador with a Human Touch

Raised in a quaint fishing village in Washington State and a member of the Chinook Indian Nation, Nyhus carries with him an ardent passion for wildlife conservation and the arts. His appointment by President Joe Biden was announced in September 2022 and subsequently confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate in November 2023, a testament to his universally recognized competence and dedication.

0
Climate & Environment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
6 mins ago
Colombia: Landslide Claims 33 Lives, Highlights Climate Change Concerns
In a tragic turn of events, a merciless landslide has claimed the lives of 33 individuals in northwestern Colombia, with a majority of the victims being children, as reported by Vice President Francia Marquez. The calamity is a stark reminder of the country’s struggle with disaster preparedness and response, a challenge that is only amplified
Colombia: Landslide Claims 33 Lives, Highlights Climate Change Concerns
John Kerry to Leave Biden Administration, Join President's Re-election Campaign
58 mins ago
John Kerry to Leave Biden Administration, Join President's Re-election Campaign
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Unlocks Secrets of Asteroid Bennu
1 hour ago
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Unlocks Secrets of Asteroid Bennu
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
21 mins ago
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
California Paves the Way for a Clean Energy Future with Long Duration Energy Storage
27 mins ago
California Paves the Way for a Clean Energy Future with Long Duration Energy Storage
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Challenges and Opportunities for Investors
34 mins ago
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Challenges and Opportunities for Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
2 mins
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
2 mins
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
10 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
11 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
12 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
13 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
14 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
14 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app