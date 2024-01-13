Roger Nyhus Begins Tenure as US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean

As the sun set on the picturesque island of Barbados, a new chapter dawned in the diplomatic relations between the United States and the Eastern Caribbean. Roger Nyhus, the newly appointed United States Ambassador, set foot on Barbadian soil on January 11, 2024, officially beginning his tenure. His diplomatic jurisdiction will span not only Barbados but also the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Embarking on a Mission of Collaboration

Nyhus, standing tall and exuding an aura of humble resolve, expressed his honor and humility in serving President Biden, the United States, and the American people. He brings to the role his rich tapestry of experiences and values nurtured in Washington State and the Chinook Indian Nation. His vision is clear; to foster a robust partnership with the seven independent nations of the Eastern Caribbean, focusing on crucial areas such as climate change, regional security, and economic prosperity.

A Career Shaped by Diverse Expertise

Prior to his ambassadorial appointment, Nyhus carved out a successful career promoting American companies across an array of sectors. His work spanned industries such as sustainability and energy, aviation, travel and tourism, telecommunications, global health, financial services, global philanthropy, seafood, and the arts. He is also the founder and former CEO of Nyhus Communications, a strategic communications firm based in Seattle, serving as an adviser to business and government leaders worldwide, including Fortune 500 company CEOs.

Ambassador with a Human Touch

Raised in a quaint fishing village in Washington State and a member of the Chinook Indian Nation, Nyhus carries with him an ardent passion for wildlife conservation and the arts. His appointment by President Joe Biden was announced in September 2022 and subsequently confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate in November 2023, a testament to his universally recognized competence and dedication.