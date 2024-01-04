Risk-Informed Development: The New Imperative, Says Environment Secretary

Dr. Sivendra Michael, the newly appointed permanent secretary for environment and climate change, has underscored the urgency of adopting a risk-informed approach to development. In a recent interview, he stressed that all development projects should address not only accessibility but also potential climate and disaster risks.

Development Beyond Accessibility

According to Michael, projects such as footbridge construction and community footpath development entail more than just providing access. They should also factor in climate and disaster risks, ensuring features like proper drainage systems and culverts are included to prevent environmental degradation. The climate change division, he explained, acts as a facilitator in this respect, collaborating with various sectors to realize sustainable development objectives.

Inclusive and Sustainable Development

Michael further emphasized the need for development to be both sustainable and inclusive. Infrastructure such as footbridges should incorporate features like streetlights and railings that benefit women and persons with disabilities, respectively. These principles, he pointed out, align with the broader goals of sustainable development.

Cost-Benefit Analysis for Effective Investment

He also highlighted the importance of conducting cost-benefit analyses to ensure that investments are effective and genuinely beneficial to communities. While clarifying that the climate change division is not directly responsible for implementing projects, it plays a crucial role in facilitating the integration of risk elements in project planning.

Michael’s remarks come in the backdrop of a projected increase in the number of natural disasters to 560 a year globally by 2030. The scale and intensity of these disasters are expected to rise sharply, with Asia, particularly South Asia, bearing the brunt. In this context, the necessity of risk-informed development becomes even more pressing.