Rising Threat: How Climate Change Fuels Child Marriages and Violence Against Girls in Africa

Child marriage, a harrowing practice affecting millions of girls annually, has enormous adverse effects on education, health, including sexual and reproductive health, and on the overall development of adolescents and youth.

Beyond entrenched factors like gender inequality and societal norms, an insidious force is exacerbating this issue — climate change.

In the interplay of environmental crises, displacement, and societal vulnerabilities, the world faces a critical juncture in protecting millions of girls from the perils of early marriages.

How climate change is brimming child marriages

Climate change birth disasters that kill millions, displaces and forcibly uproot families, intensifying vulnerabilities. Projections indicate that between 50-250 million people could face displacement by 2050 due to climate change, escalating risks for families and children.

When climate crisis hits, in all its forms. It brings about families losing one another, this also brings about the possibility of child marriages, as a girl who loses the family might find herself afforded shelter and home in an environment where early marriages is in play. The child has no choice than to blend in and accept it as fate.

Joining the family also brings about a repeated practice that moves from generation to another. A child who sees the norm in early marriages will preach that to the next generation.

The ensuing conflicts further raise the specter of violence, including the grim prospect of child marriages.

Also, natural disasters and unsustainable practices contribute to resource loss, pushing families to taking decisions - exchanging their wards for upliftment. This is as some use child marriages as a strategy to alleviate pressure on dwindling resources or secure income through practices like 'bride price' and 'dowry.'

Poverty as a voice in child marriage practice

A 2018 finding by UNICEF shows that poverty and living in a rural area are more strongly associated with child marriage. This is true as in Africa, child marriage is more than twice as common in rural areas as compared to urban areas.

Child marriages find fertile ground in areas grappling with the severe impacts of climate change. Research, notably from UNFPA, has unveiled a distressing connection: regions with high child marriage rates coincide with those bearing the brunt of environmental crises.

In Nigeria, over 80 percent of young women in the poorest regions were married in childhood compared to 10 percent of those in the richest parts.

The link is particularly pronounced in rural settings, where dependence on the local environment intertwines with limited access to resources.

What is the number?

Child marriage, as recognized in international law, is a form of gender-based violence. In Africa, the prevalence of child marriage in West and Central Africa is 41 percent, this translates that four out of ten girls and young women - nearly 60 million - were married before the age of 18.

The region is home to six of the ten countries with the highest child marriage prevalence levels in the world, with all six having a prevalence over 50 percent.

Niger has the highest prevalence of child marriage in the world at 76 percent, followed by Central African Republic - 68 percent and Chad - 67 percent.

Also, the continent’s most populous country, Nigeria isn’t left out too. The nation has an estimated 22 million child brides, which accounts for 40 percent of all child brides in the region. Some of the countries enacting the practices include Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso.

The impact: Child marriages leaving a toll on children

Children entering marriage prematurely face heightened risks of various forms of violence, with girls disproportionately affected. Those marrying before 15 years old are 50% more likely to endure intimate partner violence, sexual abuse, and domestic violence.

Also, early pregnancies within these marriages often lead to complications, making childbirth a leading cause of death among girls aged 15-19. In regions with high rates of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), child marriages exponentially increase the likelihood of girls undergoing this harmful practice.

Beyond the immediate physical consequences, child marriages also inflict lasting trauma on children, manifesting in higher rates of depression, femicide, suicide, and health issues such as HIV.

Uniting against the dual threat

As the dual threat of climate change and child marriages looms, urgent and concerted efforts are imperative. The nexus between environmental crises and violence against children demands a comprehensive strategy.

The loss of liberty and violation of rights inherent in child marriages underscores the urgent need to address this issue not only as a cultural practice but also as a systemic violation of human rights.

By integrating evidence-based policies, empowering communities, and fostering global collaboration, the populace can strive towards a world where all children are shielded from the profound impact of child marriages and violence.