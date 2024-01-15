en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Revolutionizing Forest Monitoring: Advancements in SAR Technology and Modeling

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Revolutionizing Forest Monitoring: Advancements in SAR Technology and Modeling

Forests, the lungs of our planet, play a vital role in climate regulation and maintaining the Earth’s ecosystem. The monitoring of forest parameters such as biomass, indicative of stored atmospheric CO2, is fundamental to both local forest management and global climate modeling. Traditional forest monitoring methods involving orbital assets like synthetic aperture radar (SAR) offer widespread, consistent coverage, and are less dependent on weather conditions and solar illumination than optical sensors. The use of radar’s longer wavelengths allows for the penetration of dense forests, providing valuable data on forest structure and the underlying ground surface.

Interpreting Radar Backscatter for Biomass Retrieval

The first paper discussed highlights the importance of developing electromagnetic models in interpreting radar backscatter for biomass retrieval. These models can help distinguish variations in intensity and polarization caused by vertical stems on sloping ground – a crucial step in understanding the forest’s structure and composition.

Assessing Biomass Retrieval Model

The second paper takes this a step further, evaluating a biomass retrieval model that incorporates linear polarimetric components and a ground slope term. While the findings were consistent with previous studies, the paper noted an increase in biomass estimates due to moisture conditions. This highlights the need for further research to mitigate the effects of external factors on biomass assessments.

Tomographic SAR Data for Vertical Forest Profiling

The third paper explores the use of Tomographic SAR (TomoSAR) data from a proposed L-band mission with two satellites. The research demonstrates the potential of TomoSAR to resolve vertical forest profiles and retrieve biomass with a reasonable margin of error. This could revolutionize the way we monitor forests, providing more precise data and contributing to more accurate climate impact assessments.

Together, these advancements in SAR technology and modeling techniques are paving the way for more accurate and efficient forest monitoring. This is not only crucial for local management but also plays a significant role in global climate modeling. By better understanding our forests, we can make more informed decisions about how to protect and maintain them, ensuring they continue to play their vital role in our planet’s ecosystem.

0
Climate & Environment Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
15 mins ago
China Construction Bank's DIFC Branch Lists USD 600 Million Green Bond on Nasdaq Dubai
Nasdaq Dubai has greeted the listing of a USD 600 million green bond by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Branch of China Construction Bank (CCB). This move is a pivotal step towards the fight against climate change and is a testament to CCB’s dedication to sustainable finance. This addition boosts Nasdaq Dubai’s reputation as
China Construction Bank's DIFC Branch Lists USD 600 Million Green Bond on Nasdaq Dubai
Global Green Taxonomy: A Necessary Playbook in the Fight Against Climate Change
31 mins ago
Global Green Taxonomy: A Necessary Playbook in the Fight Against Climate Change
Cyclone Belal Hits Reunion Island: Authorities Issue Highest Alert Level
1 hour ago
Cyclone Belal Hits Reunion Island: Authorities Issue Highest Alert Level
Capgemini Report: Business Leaders Optimistic for 2024, Prioritize AI and Sustainability
16 mins ago
Capgemini Report: Business Leaders Optimistic for 2024, Prioritize AI and Sustainability
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
18 mins ago
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
Addressing Global Challenges: Jeje Odongo's Speech at Global Forum
30 mins ago
Addressing Global Challenges: Jeje Odongo's Speech at Global Forum
Latest Headlines
World News
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
47 seconds
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
1 min
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
1 min
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
1 min
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
2 mins
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
2 mins
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
2 mins
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
2 mins
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
5 mins
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
11 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app