Climate & Environment

Revolutionizing CO2 Conversion: Researchers Develop Novel Catalyst System

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
In a monumental stride against climate change, researchers from Ruhr University Bochum and the Fraunhofer Institute have achieved a significant breakthrough in carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion. By developing a novel catalyst system, they are transforming the harmful greenhouse gas into useful resources for industrial applications. This advancement harnesses the power of homogeneous electrocatalysts, demonstrating a potential path to climate change mitigation and a new supply of CO2-derived raw materials.

Homogeneous Electrocatalysts: A Game Changer

Leading the research, Kevinjeorjios Pellumbi and Professor Ulf Peter Apfel focused on homogeneous electrocatalysts. Unlike their heterogeneous counterparts, these catalysts share the same phase as the reactants, making them more efficient and selective. This unique approach, previously untested under industrial conditions, has now been successfully demonstrated, marking a milestone in CO2 conversion research.

From Greenhouse Gas to Industrial Raw Material

Using an electrolysis cell, the team converted CO2 into carbon monoxide – a valuable resource in the chemical industry. The researchers achieved high current densities, maintaining stability for over 100 hours without decay. This accomplishment goes against previous beliefs, suggesting that homogeneous catalysts can indeed be used in electrolysis cells without needing to chemically bond them to the electrode surface.

Implications for the Future

This breakthrough could revolutionize the practical applications of CO2 conversion technologies. In addition to contributing to climate change mitigation efforts, the research offers a new supply of raw materials derived from CO2. The implications of this work, published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, could have far-reaching impacts on both environmental preservation and industrial development.

Climate & Environment Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

