Rethinking Heat Planning: Tapping into Europe's Wasted Heat Potential

In the face of rapidly escalating climate change, Europe is overlooking an accessible and abundant energy source: nearly 2,860 terawatt-hours per year (TWh/y) of waste heat. This untapped energy is enough to fulfill almost 90% of the yearly heating and hot water needs of residential and service sector buildings across the EU27+UK. The sheer magnitude of this wasted resource underscores the urgent call to action from Andy Sloan, managing director of COWI, for a drastic shift in heat planning strategies.

The Need for a Paradigm Shift

According to Sloan, the current emphasis on localized or neighborhood-level heat plans is insufficient. To fully leverage the potential of wasted heat, a more encompassing and ambitious strategy is needed. By investing in efficient heat recovery and distribution systems, this wasted energy could be harnessed to substantially meet the region's heating demands. Not only would this reduce dependence on fossil fuels, but it would also contribute significantly to mitigating climate change.

The R-ACES project, funded by Horizon 2020, offers a promising model for energy cooperation. The project has supported the transformation of industrial parks and clusters across Europe into ecoregions with reduced CO2 emissions. Three pilot areas, Antwerp (Belgium), Nyborg (Denmark), and Bergamo (Italy), have benefited from facilitated discussions, action planning, and feasibility studies. The project has also offered practical tools and online educational resources to enhance stakeholder capacity.

Making Strides in Energy Efficiency

Another potential avenue for energy optimization lies in the metallurgical industry in Europe. A recent study on energy efficiency in the Albanian metallurgical sector highlights the potential of wind energy in private firms. Wind farms have been installed to cater to 26% of the annual energy consumption of these companies. Given the high energy needs of the metallurgical sector, which accounts for up to 33% of the total energy consumption in the EU, implementing renewable energies could make a significant difference.

Extended producer responsibility (EPR) is emerging as a viable scheme to promote a circular economy. However, research on its implementation in developing countries, especially in Africa, is still nascent. A study in Nigeria suggests integrating informal waste recyclers into the EPR program and implementing a deposit refund system as potential strategies.