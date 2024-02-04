Remembering Ross Gelbspan: The Stalwart of Climate Accountability Journalism

Ross Gelbspan, a trailblazer in climate accountability journalism, recently passed away, leaving a profound impact on the field. This veteran journalist's probing work and seminal books, notably 'Boiling Point' (2004) and 'The Heat Is On' (1997), were pivotal in inspiring Jim Hoggan to establish DeSmogBlog in 2005, a platform dedicated to challenging climate science deniers and those stalling the implementation of solutions.

Legacy of Ross Gelbspan

Gelbspan's relentless pursuit of truth and adherence to hard-hitting investigative journalism left an indelible mark on the minds of his successors. His work not only inspired Hoggan but also guided him in co-authoring 'Climate Cover-Up' with Richard Littlemore. This book, dedicated to Gelbspan, highlighted the intricate, well-coordinated public manipulation campaigns run by the fossil fuel industries, a theme that Gelbspan had brought to the fore.

Continued Contributions to DeSmog

Even after his formal retirement, Gelbspan continued to contribute to DeSmog, demonstrating his unyielding commitment to the cause. His work included exposing the 'Vampire Memo' - a document that laid bare a propaganda campaign funded by coal, oil, and the Koch brothers. His pioneering efforts in breaking down the climate denial machine have left a lasting legacy.

Influence on Future Generations

Gelbspan's influence permeated beyond his immediate circle to a new generation of climate investigators, such as Kert Davies, a leading expert on climate denial. His optimism and steadfast dedication to uncovering the truth about climate disinformation campaigns have left a significant imprint on both DeSmog and the broader climate journalism community. Today, his legacy continues to inspire and guide those committed to holding power to account in the fight against climate change.