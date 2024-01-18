en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Reevaluating Geoengineering Amid Climate Change and Oregon’s Weather Crisis

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Reevaluating Geoengineering Amid Climate Change and Oregon’s Weather Crisis

The recent extreme weather events across the United States have thrown the spotlight on our preparedness to handle such crises, with a particular focus on Portland, Oregon. An unrelenting snowstorm battered the city, leaving many without power and causing hypothermia-related deaths. This situation forces us to think about the current strategies for combating climate change, and whether geoengineering is the panacea we have been waiting for, or just another untested, risky method.

Geoengineering: A Risky Solution?

Geoengineering, a controversial proposal to counteract global warming by manipulating the environment, has gained traction recently. A New York Times report highlighted an audacious proposal to build underwater barriers to protect glaciers. However, many glaciologists have raised their eyebrows at this idea, citing technical and ethical issues, as well as the potential ecological damage it could inflict.

Revisiting Traditional Approaches

Instead of placing our bets on such uncertain projects, the focus should be on tried and tested methods. The use of sun-reflective materials in the built environment, for instance, could help to combat the loss of polar ice. This is a more reliable and less risky approach than geoengineering.

Addressing the Current Crisis

While we debate these long-term strategies, the immediate concern is the extreme weather events causing havoc in our cities. Portland’s recent snowstorm is a case in point. Roads were closed, power lines disrupted, and infrastructure severely damaged. Pacific Power, the major utility company, is struggling to restore power. Despite additional crews being deployed, some areas might face outages into the coming week.

Instead of investing in uncertain geoengineering projects, it would be more beneficial to spend on improving infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through proven green technology. As the extreme weather events continue to wreak havoc, it is high time we reconsider our strategies to combat climate change and prioritize sustainable solutions.

0
Climate & Environment United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
42 mins ago
Uzbekistan Advocates for International Cooperation at Non-Aligned Movement Meeting
The Non-Aligned Movement’s Ministerial Meeting in Kampala, Uganda, recently witnessed the participation of over 100 states, including a delegation from Uzbekistan led by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhromjon Aloyev. The key focus was the agenda for the upcoming 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, with approval being granted for the draft agenda and
Uzbekistan Advocates for International Cooperation at Non-Aligned Movement Meeting
ActionAid Advocates for Windfall Profit Taxes to Fund Climate Action
3 hours ago
ActionAid Advocates for Windfall Profit Taxes to Fund Climate Action
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours ago
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
Azerbaijan Adds 12 Women to COP29 Committee Amid Criticism
1 hour ago
Azerbaijan Adds 12 Women to COP29 Committee Amid Criticism
Mosaic Forest Management Pivots to Carbon Offset Trading amid Climate Concerns
2 hours ago
Mosaic Forest Management Pivots to Carbon Offset Trading amid Climate Concerns
US Economic Growth and Decline in Emissions: The Natural Gas Factor
2 hours ago
US Economic Growth and Decline in Emissions: The Natural Gas Factor
Latest Headlines
World News
Wellness Retreats Surge in Popularity in 2024: A Focus on Holistic Health
2 mins
Wellness Retreats Surge in Popularity in 2024: A Focus on Holistic Health
Sam Billings' Spectacular Catch Highlights Thrilling ILT20 Match
2 mins
Sam Billings' Spectacular Catch Highlights Thrilling ILT20 Match
India's Under-19 Cricket Team Dominates Bangladesh in World Cup Match
2 mins
India's Under-19 Cricket Team Dominates Bangladesh in World Cup Match
Premier League Underdogs Rise, Sancho's Redemption, and Bundesliga's Challenges: Unraveling Football's Complex Tapestry
2 mins
Premier League Underdogs Rise, Sancho's Redemption, and Bundesliga's Challenges: Unraveling Football's Complex Tapestry
Minnesota Tops Sports League: Standings, Recent Results, and Upcoming Schedule
2 mins
Minnesota Tops Sports League: Standings, Recent Results, and Upcoming Schedule
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Grilled in Land Scam Probe Amid Political Unrest
2 mins
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Grilled in Land Scam Probe Amid Political Unrest
Tommy Fury Debuts New Look Amidst Boxing Hiatus and Potential Rematch Talks
2 mins
Tommy Fury Debuts New Look Amidst Boxing Hiatus and Potential Rematch Talks
Kosovo's Political Landscape: Leposavic Petition Crosses Signature Requirement
7 mins
Kosovo's Political Landscape: Leposavic Petition Crosses Signature Requirement
Christine McGuinness: Balancing Motherhood, Career, and Personal Challenges Post-Divorce
7 mins
Christine McGuinness: Balancing Motherhood, Career, and Personal Challenges Post-Divorce
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
1 hour
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
5 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app