Recycling Renewables: Startups Tackle the Challenge of Solar Panel Waste

As America’s use of wind and solar energy, as well as electric vehicles (EVs), continues to surge, a new challenge has emerged: the disposal of end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, wind turbines, and lithium-ion EV batteries. Recognizing the potential environmental impact, startups such as Solarcycle have emerged to create a circular economy aimed at recovering, recycling, and reusing the core materials from these clean energy components.

Revamping Renewable Energy Waste

Solarcycle, a Texas-based company, has established a recycling facility that can extract 95% of the materials from expired solar panels. These recovered materials are then sold to various markets and manufacturers, contributing to the circular economy. Similarly, in Arizona, a company called We Recycle Solar is working to collect and recycle old solar panels, recovering valuable materials such as silver, copper, glass, and silicone. They can process up to 7,500 solar panels every day and recover up to 99% of the useful material from each panel.

The Rising Tide of Solar Waste

The issue of renewable energy waste is becoming more pressing as solar energy is predicted to account for 54% of new utility-scale electric generating capacity in the U.S. this year. With solar capacity increasing by 21% annually and the lifespan of a solar panel averaging 25 to 30 years, a significant amount of waste is anticipated. Currently, 90% of end-of-life solar panels are landfilled due to lower disposal costs compared to recycling. However, this practice is expected to change in the next decade as recycling becomes more cost-effective and landfilling costs rise.

The Future of Solar Waste Recycling

Estimates suggest 9.8 million metric tons of solar panel waste will be generated by 2060, leading to an increasing demand for recycling services. The market for recycled solar panel materials is projected to increase from $170 million in 2020 to $2.7 billion by 2030, and potentially up to $80 billion by 2050. As such, leading researchers like Professor Meng Tao advocate for U.S. government funding for solar panel recycling projects. Such initiatives would make it easier for homeowners to choose recycling over sending panels to a landfill, thereby contributing to an eco-friendly loop of reuse and recycling in the renewable energy sector.