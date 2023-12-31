en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Recycling Renewables: Startups Tackle the Challenge of Solar Panel Waste

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:51 pm EST
Recycling Renewables: Startups Tackle the Challenge of Solar Panel Waste

As America’s use of wind and solar energy, as well as electric vehicles (EVs), continues to surge, a new challenge has emerged: the disposal of end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, wind turbines, and lithium-ion EV batteries. Recognizing the potential environmental impact, startups such as Solarcycle have emerged to create a circular economy aimed at recovering, recycling, and reusing the core materials from these clean energy components.

Revamping Renewable Energy Waste

Solarcycle, a Texas-based company, has established a recycling facility that can extract 95% of the materials from expired solar panels. These recovered materials are then sold to various markets and manufacturers, contributing to the circular economy. Similarly, in Arizona, a company called We Recycle Solar is working to collect and recycle old solar panels, recovering valuable materials such as silver, copper, glass, and silicone. They can process up to 7,500 solar panels every day and recover up to 99% of the useful material from each panel.

The Rising Tide of Solar Waste

The issue of renewable energy waste is becoming more pressing as solar energy is predicted to account for 54% of new utility-scale electric generating capacity in the U.S. this year. With solar capacity increasing by 21% annually and the lifespan of a solar panel averaging 25 to 30 years, a significant amount of waste is anticipated. Currently, 90% of end-of-life solar panels are landfilled due to lower disposal costs compared to recycling. However, this practice is expected to change in the next decade as recycling becomes more cost-effective and landfilling costs rise.

The Future of Solar Waste Recycling

Estimates suggest 9.8 million metric tons of solar panel waste will be generated by 2060, leading to an increasing demand for recycling services. The market for recycled solar panel materials is projected to increase from $170 million in 2020 to $2.7 billion by 2030, and potentially up to $80 billion by 2050. As such, leading researchers like Professor Meng Tao advocate for U.S. government funding for solar panel recycling projects. Such initiatives would make it easier for homeowners to choose recycling over sending panels to a landfill, thereby contributing to an eco-friendly loop of reuse and recycling in the renewable energy sector.

0
Climate & Environment United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Doomsday Clock at '90 Seconds to Midnight': A Stark Warning

By Hadeel Hashem

Retrospective 2023: Navigating a Year of Challenges and Milestones

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2023: A Year of Climate Extremes and Climate Action in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

The UK's Challenging Journey to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions

By BNN Correspondents

Euronews Green's Top Stories of 2023: A Year of Environmental Breakthr ...
@Climate & Environment · 50 mins
Euronews Green's Top Stories of 2023: A Year of Environmental Breakthr ...
heart comment 0
Climate Activists Detained in Amsterdam: A Standoff Over Fossil Fuel Financing

By Salman Akhtar

Climate Activists Detained in Amsterdam: A Standoff Over Fossil Fuel Financing
India’s Climate Challenges and Progress Amidst Extreme Weather Conditions in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Climate Challenges and Progress Amidst Extreme Weather Conditions in 2023
A New Era for the AIA: Kimberly Dowdell’s Vision and the 2024 Outlook for the Design Industry

By Mahnoor Jehangir

A New Era for the AIA: Kimberly Dowdell's Vision and the 2024 Outlook for the Design Industry
Storm Daniel: A Stark Reminder of Climate Change’s Impact

By Safak Costu

Storm Daniel: A Stark Reminder of Climate Change's Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
13 seconds
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
41 seconds
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
XFL and USFL Merge to Form United Football League
53 seconds
XFL and USFL Merge to Form United Football League
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
1 min
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 min
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Somalia's Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu
1 min
Somalia's Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
6 mins
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
6 mins
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
8 mins
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 min
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
31 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
31 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
45 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
59 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app