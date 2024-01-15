en English
Climate & Environment

Record High Tide in Maine Destroys Historic Shacks Amidst Severe Arctic Blast

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
A record-breaking high tide in Maine has led to the destruction of three historic fishing shacks that have stood since the 1800s, marking a poignant moment in the state’s history. The event was precipitated by a 14.57-foot high tide, the highest ever recorded in Portland, Maine. The tide, further amplified by a storm surge, caused significant damage, washing away these iconic structures.

The Impact of the High Tide

The shacks, owned by the city of South Portland, had recently undergone a renovation in October. Despite the fresh facelift, they couldn’t withstand the power of the unanticipated high tide. The surge also led to the flooding of several homes in Old Orchard Beach, Kennebunkport, and Hampton Beach, causing distress among the residents. The South Portland Historical Society has now put out a call for donations to help rebuild these cherished structures.

The Wrath of the Arctic Blast

Simultaneously, large parts of the U.S. are bracing themselves against a dangerous Arctic blast. This extreme weather phenomenon has already resulted in record-low temperatures, severe wind chills, and at least four fatalities. The situation is particularly dire in the Northwest, where tens of thousands are experiencing power outages. The severity of the conditions has even led to the postponement of an NFL playoff game in New York, a testament to the extreme weather being experienced.

Across the Country

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures across the United States. Texas is experiencing a ‘record-breaking demand’ for energy due to plummeting temperatures, but state officials remain confident in the grid’s reliability. Meanwhile, Oregon mourns the loss of a man killed by a falling tree, and over 120,000 homes and businesses are without power due to downed trees and lines. Air travel, too, has been affected, with multiple airports reporting cancellations and delays. Amid this crisis, the resilience and strength of the American people are being tested and showcased.

Climate & Environment Disaster United States
BNN Correspondents

