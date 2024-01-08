en English
Climate & Environment

Record-Breaking Sargassum Detected in Central Atlantic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
Record-Breaking Sargassum Detected in Central Atlantic

University of South Florida scientists have recently detected a record-breaking accumulation of sargassum in the Central Atlantic Ocean. The research indicates a mass of nearly 5 million metric tons in December 2023, a figure that significantly overshadows the 1 million metric tons recorded at the same time the previous year.

A Rising Trend

The surge in sargassum growth is part of an increasing trend that began in 2011 and peaked in early 2023 with the formation of the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt. Although the 2022 record of 22 million metric tons was not surpassed, due to an unexpected 15% decrease in May, the current data suggests that 2024 could witness another substantial year for sargassum.

Implications of Sargassum

While sargassum is vital for marine life, offering refuge for fish nurseries, migratory birds, and sea turtle hatchlings, its overabundance can be detrimental. In large quantities, it wreaks havoc on coastal ecosystems and tourism by blocking waterways, entangling boat propellers, and creating unsightly conditions on beaches. It remains uncertain how much of this seaweed will reach Florida’s coast.

Environmental Factors and Sargassum Proliferation

The proliferation of sargassum has been attributed to environmental factors such as the negative phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation, nutrient discharges from rivers, and increased rainfall. Climate patterns like El Niño also influence the distribution of sargassum. Forecasts suggest that the current El Niño may fade by June, potentially impacting the sargassum distribution.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

