Qatar Leverages Korean Expertise to Fortify Agricultural Productivity

Qatar is stepping up its efforts to bolster agricultural productivity and food security through a unique fusion of international cooperation and technology. The country's Ministry of Municipality has embarked on a project in collaboration with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the Hyundai Research Institute, and Plant Farm company. The initiative is a cogent response to the increasing challenges posed by climate change, with a focus on protected farming and climate-smart agriculture.

Qatar-Korea Collaboration: Aiming for Sustainable Agriculture

The collaboration aims to identify and leverage effective technologies that are not only sustainable but also adaptive to varying climate conditions. The end goal is to reduce environmental impact and achieve a seamless integration of technology and agriculture. This ambitious project is part of a broader cooperation framework between Qatar and South Korea, born out of a memorandum of understanding signed the previous year, which centered on agriculture and food security.

Addressing Climate Impact and Boosting Efficiency

Dr. Masoud Jarallah al-Marri, Director of the Food Security Department, emphasized the project's mission to mitigate the impacts of climate change on food production. The initiative also aims to increase production efficiency and foster the development of resilient crop varieties that can thrive in a changing climate. South Korea's successful agricultural practices will serve as a template for the project.

Enclosed Agriculture: Qatar's Future of Farming

The upcoming food security strategy for 2024-2030 includes a planned transition to enclosed agriculture. This strategy, which optimizes water use, extends the farming season, and enhances pest control, resonates with Qatar's environmental conditions. The Ministry is committed to supporting the private sector with resources and guidance. The sector is making strides in adopting modern practices and technologies to fortify food security, reflecting the country's proactive approach in tackling food sustainability.