en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Qatar and Italy Explore Collaborative Climate Change Strategies

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Qatar and Italy Explore Collaborative Climate Change Strategies

Qatar’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, recently convened a high-profile meeting with Luca De Carlo, the President of the Permanent Commission of the Senate of the Italian Republic for Agriculture, Tourism, Industry, and Agricultural Food Production. The primary focus of this diplomatic engagement was to explore areas of mutual interest between the two nations, particularly with regard to their shared commitment to addressing climate change.

Unifying Efforts Against Climate Change

In a world increasingly ravaged by the effects of global warming, the meeting underscored the urgency of international cooperation in climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies. Both officials, representing their respective nations, acknowledged the criticality of these issues and expressed a keen interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation for environmental conservation.

A Meeting Ground for Best Practices

The discussions provided a platform for the exchange of views on best practices in environmental preservation, sustainable development, and combating the impacts of climate change. These insights, drawn from the experiences of both Qatar and Italy, brought to the table the unique challenges and successes each country has faced in its environmental endeavours.

Seeding Future Collaborations

More importantly, the meeting paved the way for potential collaborative projects that could mutually benefit both nations in achieving their environmental and climate objectives. These potential partnerships signal a hopeful future where nations across the world can unite in their efforts to restore and protect our planet.

0
Climate & Environment Italy Qatar
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
2 mins ago
Global Renewable Energy Capacity Surged by 50% in 2023, IEA Reports
In a remarkable stride towards sustainable energy, 2023 marked the fastest pace of growth in global renewable energy capacity in two decades. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported a staggering 50% increase, bringing the total capacity to nearly 510 gigawatts. The expansion was predominantly fueled by solar photovoltaic (PV) installations, contributing three-quarters of the global
Global Renewable Energy Capacity Surged by 50% in 2023, IEA Reports
UK Farmers Turn to Natural Flood Management Techniques Amid Climate Change
49 mins ago
UK Farmers Turn to Natural Flood Management Techniques Amid Climate Change
Extreme Weather Batters Maine: A Wake-Up Call for Infrastructure and Climate Preparedness
2 hours ago
Extreme Weather Batters Maine: A Wake-Up Call for Infrastructure and Climate Preparedness
2023 Sets Record for Ocean Temperatures for Fifth Year in a Row, Study Reveals
13 mins ago
2023 Sets Record for Ocean Temperatures for Fifth Year in a Row, Study Reveals
Climate Change Question Ignites Heated Discussion at GOP Presidential Debate
22 mins ago
Climate Change Question Ignites Heated Discussion at GOP Presidential Debate
Antarctica Heatwave Mystery Unraveled by Researchers
36 mins ago
Antarctica Heatwave Mystery Unraveled by Researchers
Latest Headlines
World News
Madras High Court Dismisses AIADMK Expelled Leader's Appeal
3 mins
Madras High Court Dismisses AIADMK Expelled Leader's Appeal
Philippines Sees Unemployment Rate Drop Due to PBBM's Economic Policies
3 mins
Philippines Sees Unemployment Rate Drop Due to PBBM's Economic Policies
Rep. Robert Ace Barbers Cites PBBM's Policies for Lower Unemployment, Tackles Prison Contraband
3 mins
Rep. Robert Ace Barbers Cites PBBM's Policies for Lower Unemployment, Tackles Prison Contraband
BioArctic AB's Partner Eisai Awaits EMA's SAG Review for Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
4 mins
BioArctic AB's Partner Eisai Awaits EMA's SAG Review for Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
Inconsistencies in Ahed Tamimi's Allegations Questioned
5 mins
Inconsistencies in Ahed Tamimi's Allegations Questioned
January Transfer Window: Football Clubs Gear Up for GFF Elite League Season Six
6 mins
January Transfer Window: Football Clubs Gear Up for GFF Elite League Season Six
Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Naqvi Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations
6 mins
Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Naqvi Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations
Tug of War in Florida Legislature Over Controversial Teen Labor Bill
7 mins
Tug of War in Florida Legislature Over Controversial Teen Labor Bill
SuperSport Secures Rights to Broadcast AFCON Tournament, Challenges New World TV's Exclusivity
7 mins
SuperSport Secures Rights to Broadcast AFCON Tournament, Challenges New World TV's Exclusivity
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
2 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app