Q3 2023 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report Unveils a Complex Picture

The September 2023 quarter greenhouse gas emissions statistics offer an intricate tableau of industry and household emissions across sectors and gases. Providing a detailed snapshot of the country's environmental impact, the data reveals a seasonally adjusted total emissions increase of 3.0 percent, equating to 563 kilotonnes (kt). Among the sectors, the electricity, gas, water, and waste services sector stands out with a striking rise of 39.9 percent (549 kt) due to the surge in coal and natural gas usage.

Varied Sectoral Impact

The report further delineates the differential sectoral impact. Transport, postal, and warehousing emissions rose by 3.7 percent (60 kt), while services excluding transport, postal, and warehousing observed a 2.2 percent increase (14 kt). Construction emissions, on the other hand, saw a marginal rise of 0.7 percent (3 kt). Quite contrarily, manufacturing emissions fell by 0.7 percent (16 kt), mining emissions decreased by 5.8 percent (18 kt), and agriculture, forestry, and fishing emissions dropped 0.4 percent (37 kt).

Household Emissions: A Closer Look

Turning the lens to the household, total emissions decreased by 5.2 percent (113 kt), primarily attributed to a decline in household transport emissions by 5.8 percent (113 kt). However, household emissions from heating/cooling bucked the trend with a slight increase of 0.9 percent (1 kt).

Key Greenhouse Gases

Examining the key greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated gases were all expressed in carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2-e). Between the June and September 2023 quarters, seasonally adjusted emissions for carbon dioxide saw a 6.6 percent increase (542 kt), while methane and nitrous oxide emissions decreased. Fluorinated gases recorded a minor increase. Manufacturing, construction, and electricity, gas, water, and waste services were significant contributors to carbon dioxide and fluorinated gas emissions, whereas primary industries like agriculture and mining primarily sourced methane and nitrous oxide emissions.

Emissions and GDP: A Complex Connection

Shedding light on the complex connection between emissions and GDP, the report noted a 0.3 percent GDP decline in the September 2023 quarter. Meanwhile, industry emissions, excluding households, rose by 4.7 percent (765 kt). Over the year to September 2023, total annual emissions fell by 1.1 percent (856 kt) when compared to the previous year.

The report concludes by indicating that the next release of greenhouse gas emissions data is scheduled for April 11, 2024, marking a date in the diary for all those committed to tracking and countering the environmental impact of our collective activities.