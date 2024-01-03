en English
Pyrenean Ski Resorts: Battling Climate Change with Artificial Snow and Diversification

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Pyrenean Ski Resorts: Battling Climate Change with Artificial Snow and Diversification

Climate change is putting Pyrenean ski resorts in an icy grip, compelling them to employ diverse adaptation strategies. While some succumb to the lack of natural snow, others, such as Font-Romeu-Pyrenees 2000, are weathering the storm through the use of artificial snowmaking technology.

Embracing the Snowmaker

Font-Romeu-Pyrenees 2000, which began investing in snowmaking in 1976, broke attendance records during the recent Christmas holidays. Owning an arsenal of 535 snow cannons, the resort manages to cover 90% of its ski area with artificial snow. This investment has allowed the resort to open 83% of its slopes despite the absence of natural snow.

Climate Change Threat to Ski Resorts

A study by Météo-France and Inrae paints a chilling picture for the future of snow sports in the Pyrenees. A global temperature increase of 2°C could leave a staggering 89% of Pyrenean ski stations short of natural snow. This number climbs to a near-total 98% with a 4°C increase. These climate change implications pose a direct threat to Europe’s skiing industry, which boasts a turnover of 30 billion euros and provides 120,000 jobs.

Adapting to Survive

The regional chamber of accounts warns of the fragility of the current model, heavily dependent on alpine skiing. Some resorts, like Formiguères, are pivoting towards year-round infrastructure, with investments in teleports for skiers, hikers, and mountain bikers. However, not all are managing to adapt effectively. Stations like Puigmal have foundered and gone into liquidation.

Environmental and Economic Sustainability

The reliance on artificial snowmaking raises tough questions about ecological and economic sustainability. Critics have voiced concerns about the volume of water used in the process. Font-Romeu-Pyrenees 2000, drawing water from the Bouillouses dam, assures that no additives are used in their snowmaking and the water is eventually returned to the environment. The resort also highlights the critical economic role it plays, with each euro spent on ski passes returning sevenfold to the local community.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

