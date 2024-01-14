en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Prolonged Flooding in Britain: A Looming Crisis for Farmers and Food Prices

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Prolonged Flooding in Britain: A Looming Crisis for Farmers and Food Prices

A silent crisis is unfolding in the British countryside. Persistent flooding, spurred by recent storms, is disrupting the lives of farmers and threatening the stability of food prices. At the heart of this crisis is Minette Batters, the president of the National Farmers’ Union, who paints a grim picture of the challenges faced by farmers.

Staggering Impact of Waterlogged Harvests

In an agriculture heavily reliant on timely harvests, the waterlogged crops such as potatoes and sugar beet pose a significant threat. According to Batters, the severity of the situation remains uncertain due to the difficulty in estimating the volume of crops still submerged. This uncertainty, coupled with the potential for considerable cost and food supply implications, underscores the dire predicament confronting farmers.

Storms Babet and Henk: A One-Two Punch

The agricultural sector has been dealt a serious blow with harsh growing conditions since Storm Babet struck in October. The situation worsened when Storm Henk hit at the new year, leading to record-breaking river levels in Lincolnshire. These conditions have not only impeded winter planting but also threatened future crop yields, thereby amplifying the distress among farmers.

Resilience Amid Crisis: The Way Forward

Various initiatives are underway to mitigate the crisis. Water Resources East is exploring increased investment in water storage for farmers, while the South Lincolnshire Water Partnership is considering the proposed Lincolnshire Reservoir. Meanwhile, the government plans to mandate sustainable drainage systems in new developments in England this year. Additionally, Tesco, in a move to support the affected farmers, has agreed to buy smaller winter vegetables.

This ongoing situation poses a threat not only to the livelihoods of the farmers but also to the stability of food prices in the broader market. The resilience of farmers and the collective effort of various organizations give hope for a potential turning point. However, the need for innovative solutions to the challenges of climate change and increased flooding remains paramount.

0
Agriculture Climate & Environment United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
10 mins ago
Mushroom Harvesting in Kansas: A Surge in Popularity and the Need for Caution
The bucolic landscape of Kansas has become a sanctuary for mushroom hunters, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Pam Paulsen, a horticulture agent at Kansas State University’s Research and Extension Center, there’s been a noticeable upsurge in mushroom harvesting, a natural pastime that’s capturing the hearts of locals and outsiders alike.
Mushroom Harvesting in Kansas: A Surge in Popularity and the Need for Caution
Nebraska Declares State of Emergency as Severe Winter Weather Hits
19 mins ago
Nebraska Declares State of Emergency as Severe Winter Weather Hits
Bihar's Bold Steps towards Climate Resilience Garner Global Recognition
2 hours ago
Bihar's Bold Steps towards Climate Resilience Garner Global Recognition
Kansas Grapples with Severe Drought: Experts Provide Advice for Gardeners and Landscapers
13 mins ago
Kansas Grapples with Severe Drought: Experts Provide Advice for Gardeners and Landscapers
Protests Erupt Across Europe as Farmers Challenge Agricultural Policies
14 mins ago
Protests Erupt Across Europe as Farmers Challenge Agricultural Policies
AI Technology Reinventing the Food Corporation of India's Operations
18 mins ago
AI Technology Reinventing the Food Corporation of India's Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
32 seconds
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
The Sauna Shift: Britain Embraces the Heat in a New Light
36 seconds
The Sauna Shift: Britain Embraces the Heat in a New Light
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2 mins
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
2 mins
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
2 mins
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
2 mins
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
2 mins
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
2 mins
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
2 mins
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app