Prolonged Dry and Cold Weather to Continue Across Pakistan, Meteorological Department Forecasts

The prolonged dry and cold weather pattern is set to continue across the majority of Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Despite a few areas of Balochistan expecting light rain within the next 24 hours, the rest of the country will not experience significant rainfall. The director of forecasting at PMD, Irfan Virk, asserts that the dry and cold weather will persist throughout the week, with no substantial chance of rainfall.

Dense Fog Conditions

Dense fog is predicted to continue plaguing the plains, particularly affecting Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh, and Islamabad. The degree of fog is expected to range from normal to dense and persist until the next rainfall event. The reduced visibility due to the fog has prompted advisories for citizens in these regions to exercise caution.

Weather Pattern and Forecast

The current weather pattern is attributed to the dominance of continental air over most parts of the country and the presence of a shallow westerly wave over western Balochistan. The daily forecast predicts cold and dry conditions in most parts, with northern regions and north Balochistan experiencing very cold conditions. Similar weather conditions were observed during the last 24 hours, including dense fog/smog in the plains and extremely cold temperatures in the north.

Lowest Temperatures Recorded

Several northern areas recorded some of the lowest temperatures, with Leh recording -11 C, Skardu -9 C, and similar temperatures in other northern regions. Additionally, light rain or drizzle was recorded in southwestern Balochistan and the coastal areas of Makran. The Pakistan Meteorological Department continues to monitor the weather conditions closely and provide timely updates to help citizens prepare accordingly.