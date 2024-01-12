en English
Business

Previsico Welcomes New CFO Craig Deacon to Drive Next Growth Phase

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
Previsico Welcomes New CFO Craig Deacon to Drive Next Growth Phase

Previsico, a leading specialist in live flood forecasting technology, has recently welcomed Craig Deacon to its executive team as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Deacon, an experienced financial strategist, is expected to be at the forefront of Previsico’s anticipated expansion phase, bringing his financial acumen to the table to propel the company’s growth.

Deacon’s Expertise: A Boost for Previsico’s Growth

Previously serving as the Vice President of Finance at Disguise Technologies, Deacon’s rich background in financial strategy and planning, particularly within start-ups and SMEs across sectors like Hardware, Software, and Services, is anticipated to be a significant asset for Previsico. His understanding of investor-backed businesses is likely to be a crucial factor as the company seeks to expand its market presence both domestically and internationally.

CEO Expresses Confidence in New Appointment

Jonathan Jackson, the CEO of Previsico, has expressed high confidence in Deacon’s appointment. He believes that Deacon’s extensive experience in financial management will provide Previsico with the strategic insights required to navigate their growth trajectory effectively. As the company continues to enhance its innovative flood prediction and risk management tools, Deacon’s financial leadership will be key to ensuring the company’s success.

Deacon’s Enthusiasm for Previsico’s Mission

Deacon himself has expressed excitement about joining Previsico, lauding the company’s sustainable technology as a crucial solution in tackling climate-related challenges. Eager to contribute to the company’s journey, Deacon is looking forward to leveraging his skills to support Previsico’s growth and enable the company to deliver even more benefit to its growing customer base through enhanced flood prediction and risk management solutions.

Business Climate & Environment
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

