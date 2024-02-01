President Mnangagwa's Water Infrastructure Initiatives Boost Agriculture in Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken a pivotal step in Zimbabwe's development by prioritizing water infrastructure, directly impacting agriculture in the region. His initiatives, including the commissioning of the Muchekeranwa Dam in 2021 and the launch of the Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme, have been instrumental in addressing water scarcity and climate-proofing agriculture in regions with decreased rainfall.

Water Infrastructure as a Solution to Drought

In the regions of Manicaland and Mashonaland East Provinces, where water sources primarily consist of rivers, dams, and underground water, rainfall has plunged to less than 500mm per year. The construction and completion of dams such as the Marovanyati Dam (2017-2020) and Muchekeranwa Dam (December 2020) are integral to reducing dependence on rain-fed farming. These dams not only provide domestic and industrial water supply, but also contribute to hydro-power, irrigation, and recreational activities.

Aligning with Sustainable Development Goals

The initiative taken by President Mnangagwa aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For instance, the Marovanyati Dam, fast-tracked under the Second Republic, boasts a storage capacity of 50 million litres and supports the growth of Murambinda Town Centre, various mines, and community irrigation schemes. The government has further invested in a commercial irrigation system downstream of Marovanyati Dam, looking to improve food security and livelihoods.

Boosting Agriculture and Economy

On the other hand, Muchekeranwa Dam, with a capacity of 75 million cubic metres, supports irrigation schemes and has enabled farmers in Makoni to meet wheat production targets. This has led to a significant boost in the economy and fostered development. These water projects encompass more than just agricultural aid - they aim to enhance rural health, living standards, and income-generating activities, reflecting the priorities of the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

The government's investment of over US$2 billion in developing water infrastructure, including dams and irrigation systems, coupled with partnerships with international organizations like the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), has positioned Zimbabwe for a modernized agricultural sector. This, along with potential investments in a 100-Megawatt solar energy plant, showcases President Mnangagwa's commitment to an agriculturally prosperous Zimbabwe.