President Ilham Aliyev: Commemorating History, Strengthening Diplomacy, and Leading Climate Action

On the solemn anniversary of the 20th January tragedy, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan paid tribute to the monumental event that saw Soviet troops storming Baku in 1990, resulting in civilian casualties and charting a decisive path towards Azerbaijan's independence. The President's commemoration of this historical episode was shared across his social media platforms, reaching millions of Azerbaijanis and international followers, serving as a potent reminder of the country's resilient journey.

Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Protocol of Agreement

Amidst the national remembrance, the Azerbaijani government announced the approval of a Protocol of Agreement with Uzbekistan that permits visa-free travel between the two nations. This strategic move is expected to bolster bilateral relations, facilitating cultural, economic, and people-to-people exchanges, strengthening the bond between these Central Asian nations.

International Recognition

In a display of international recognition, the Speaker of the Russian Parliament extended his congratulations to President Aliyev, further solidifying Azerbaijan's standing on the global stage. This comes as a testament to the country's growing influence in the region and beyond.

Azerbaijan's Role in COP29

President Aliyev also expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to play a key role in the upcoming COP29, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, as the presiding nation. This position underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to addressing global climate change issues and actively participating in formulating solutions. In a transformative decision, President Aliyev added 12 women to the COP29's organizing committee in response to criticism from the She Changes Climate campaign group. This action, adding to a team now totalling 41 members, signified a firm stand for gender representation and showcased President Aliyev's active role in shaping the summit's agenda.